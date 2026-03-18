President Cyril Ramaphosa Was Not Consulted About PKTT Disbandment
- President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed in response to Parliamentary questions that he was informed about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team after the fact
- This was despite suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu alleging that the President was informed of the disbandment of the PKTT
- Ramaphosa also said that he was dissatisfied with Mchunu for not consulting him on the disbandment of the Task Team
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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was unhappy that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu did not consult him before he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). He made the revelation in his response to Parliament.
Journalist Xoli Mngambi posted screenshots of the response from Ramaphosa to a question about whether he was informed of Mchunu's decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team. Ramaphosa said that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola informed him on 1 February 2026 that Mchunu instructed him to disband the PKTT, a decision he disagreed with.
Ramaphosa said that he met Mchunu on 13 February and quizzed him about the disbandment of the PKTT. Mchunu said he had instructed Masemola to disband the Task Team and gave his reasons for doing so. The President emphasised that he was dissatisfied that he was not consulted before Mchunu made the call to disband the PKTT. He also said that the disbandment was a decision only the National Commissioner could take.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.