President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed in response to Parliamentary questions that he was informed about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team after the fact

This was despite suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu alleging that the President was informed of the disbandment of the PKTT

Ramaphosa also said that he was dissatisfied with Mchunu for not consulting him on the disbandment of the Task Team

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was displeased that Senzo Mchunu ordered the PKTT's disbandment. Image: Evaristo SA via Getty Images

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PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was unhappy that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu did not consult him before he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). He made the revelation in his response to Parliament.

Journalist Xoli Mngambi posted screenshots of the response from Ramaphosa to a question about whether he was informed of Mchunu's decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team. Ramaphosa said that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola informed him on 1 February 2026 that Mchunu instructed him to disband the PKTT, a decision he disagreed with.

Ramaphosa said that he met Mchunu on 13 February and quizzed him about the disbandment of the PKTT. Mchunu said he had instructed Masemola to disband the Task Team and gave his reasons for doing so. The President emphasised that he was dissatisfied that he was not consulted before Mchunu made the call to disband the PKTT. He also said that the disbandment was a decision only the National Commissioner could take.

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Source: Briefly News