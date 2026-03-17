Major General Fannie Masemola contradicted Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu's testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

Mchunu provided details about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team and Cyril Ramaphosa's knowledge of it

Social media users shared mixed reactions to General Masemola's testimony and Mchunu's previous claims

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Fannie Masemola contradicted Senzo Mchunu’s testimony about President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola has contradicted Senzo Mchunu by claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa seemed surprised by the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Mchunu, the Minister of Police, who is currently on special leave, authorised the disbandment of the PKTT on 31 December 2024. The decision to disband the task team sparked Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi into holding a press briefing where he claimed that there was evidence of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Mchunu denied these allegations, even saying that the president was aware of his decision and didn’t object to it, but Masemola’s testimony disputes this.

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What did Masemola say?

During his return to the Ad Hoc Committee on 17 March 2025, General Masemola said that he was never told about Senzo Mchunu's order to disband the PKTT.

General Masemola, who is the National Police Commissioner, said he also reported the matter to the president in February 2025, but Ramaphosa was unaware of the decision. General Masemola said Ramaphosa committed to speaking to Mchunu about the matter, but never reported back to the National Police Commissioner about his findings.

How does this contradict Mchunu’s testimony?

In October 2025, Mchunu testified before the Ad Hoc Committee that he had briefed Ramaphosa on his decision to disband the PKTT, and the president agreed with the move.

He said that the meeting happened in January 2025, meaning it was a month before Masemola’s discussion with the president.

During testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in December 2025, Mchunu altered his version slightly, saying Ramaphosa may have only ‘noted’ the decision.

There are conflicting reports about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa knew about the PKTT disbandment. Image: Evaristo Sa

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on the situation

Social media users shared mixed reactions to conflicting claims between the Minister of Police and the National Police Commissioner.

Farai Enerst Mundoko suggested:

“General Fannie Masemola for the ministerial role. Mkhwanazi as National Commissioner. It's clear.”

Pobga Molopi pondered:

“I wonder what will happen when Mchunu comes back, because he is coming back to his office.”

Bidela Thomas Chauchau suggested:

“Senzo must go straight home.”

Sikhona Makhosanzima Gebashe said:

“Tell us more about your PKTT, because to me it is just a useless team. I don't see any problems if Senzo disbanded them.”

Collin Sandile Kansas Khathi noted:

“Probably the reason why these hypocrites are organising the so-called ‘prayer’ sessions for him. He sure does need prayers to repent, shame.”

Leon Smith added:

“All crooks.”

Mchunu signals return to party duties

Briefly News reported that Mchunu was preparing to resume his duties within the African National Congress after stepping aside.

The Minister of Police stepped aside from key party structures in November 2025, following the allegations made against him.

His spokesperson said that Mchunu would soon write to the party to signal his readiness to return, maintaining that there is nothing left for him to clarify.

Source: Briefly News