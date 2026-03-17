Proceedings at the Madlanga Commission took an unexpected turn when a 2Pac track sent by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to Sergeant Fanie Nkosi was presented as evidence

Nkosi told the commission he did not see the Tupac Shakur song as a threat, despite questions from Advocate Matthew Chaskalson about its possible meaning amid SAPS tensions

The unusual exchange quickly sparked humour online, with South Africans joking about a “gangster commissioner” while the inquiry continues, probing serious allegations of corruption and interference

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A 2Pac track sent by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to Sergeant Fanie Nkosi was presented as evidence at the Madlanga Commission. Images: Ron Galella/ Getty Images and Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — An unusual and light-hearted moment unfolded at the Madlanga Commission on 17 March 2026, reminding many South Africans why the country’s politics often feel stranger than fiction.

What began as serious testimony about corruption and police infighting took an unexpected turn when a 2Pac song came to the forefront.

Sergeant Fanie Nkosi was back on the stand, continuing his testimony regarding his alleged role in police corruption and ties to Vuimuzi Matla, Katlego Molefe and Shadrack Sbiya.

Advocate Chakalson presents Whatsapp messages

During proceedings, evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson presented WhatsApp messages exchanged between Sergeant Fanie Nkosi and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The messages were sent shortly after the arrest of South Africa's Crime Intelligence head, Dumisani Khumalo, in June 2025. His arrest relates to an investigation into the irregular appointment of a 30-year-old civilian to a senior position within the intelligence unit and the alleged misappropriation of funds.

The 2Pac track that raised eyebrows

Nkosi testified that Mkhwanazi sent him an intense track by 2 Pac Shakur following Khumalo’s arrest. The unexpected musical message raised eyebrows, with Chaskalson suggesting it may have reflected the commissioner’s resolve amid ongoing factional battles within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

However, Nkosi downplayed the exchange, telling the commission that he interpreted the song simply as music rather than as a threat or a coded signal. Nkosi also said he was a fan of Mkhwanazi and admitted that he had forwarded the track to another officer. Nkosi further acknowledged that he had shared sensitive investigation details with Mkhwanazi.

Social media reacts with humour

The moment quickly spilt onto social media, where South Africans reacted with humour. Many jokingly poked fun at the unusual mix of law enforcement drama and hip-hop culture.

@pule_jones said:

"So we finally got to know about the 2Pac song Mkhwanazi was allegedly speaking about. In the track, 2pac raps about being the last man standing."

@FloPitse commented:

"Let me download this song by Tupac and listen to what my goat Mkhwanazi was listening to."

@NkweMashamaite wrote:

"They just need to leave General Mkhwanazi alone or he will fight until he’s the last man standing."

@Daniel18600672 stated:

"I believe he was willing to wage war on IDAC and corrupt elements in the NPA. Pablo Escobar-type demons are running this country."

@sandile_gqoboka joked:

"I am interested to know which song of 2PAC he sent to Nkabinde, who tried to backstab him. Sibiya will get 'Hit em up'."

Nkosi says ANC members threatened him

In related news, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi said senior ANC figures threatened him to prevent his testimony at the Madlanga Judicial Commission. He made the claims during proceedings on Monday, 16 March 2026. Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga said Nkosi's affidavit alleged that threats came from members of the party's Soshanguve branch and individuals linked to them. Madlanga said Nkosi also referred to a girlfriend of one of the senior ANC members and an unnamed MP among the people connected to the alleged intimidation.

Sergeant Nkosi says he didn't view Mkhwanazi's WhatsApp message as a threat. Images: @SABCNews/X and @pule_jones/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News also reported that President Ramaphosa confirmed that the interim Madlanga Commission report will be publicly released pending the completion of investigations. Ramaphosa stated that no individual implicated will receive special treatment during the inquiry.

Source: Briefly News