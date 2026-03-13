President Ramaphosa confirmed that the interim Madlanga Commission report will be publicly released pending the completion of investigations

A special investigation task team was established to pursue cases identified by the commission, ensuring accountability

The president stated that no individual implicated will receive special treatment during the inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that the interim report of the Madlanga Commission will only be made public once the commission has completed its work, while assuring MPs that no individual implicated in the inquiry will be protected from scrutiny.

Interim findings not released to public

Ramaphosa made the remarks on Thursday, 12 March 2026, while responding to oral questions in the National Assembly during a sitting at the Nieuwmeester Dome. The president was replying to a question from Ndumiseni Ntuli of the African National Congress (ANC), who asked why the interim findings of the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System had not been released despite significant public interest.

Ramaphosa said he received the commission's interim report in December 2025 and that it contained recommendations relating to matters where there was prima facie evidence of wrongdoing. He said the recommendations covered three main areas. First, matters where evidence of wrongdoing had been identified were referred to relevant institutions for immediate criminal investigation. Second, the commission called for urgent decisions on prosecutions where necessary. Third, where individuals employed in law enforcement or intelligence services were implicated, the commission recommended steps relating to their employment status, including possible suspension pending further investigations.

Establish a special investigation task team

Ramaphosa said he had instructed acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola to establish a special investigation task team reporting directly to the commissioner to pursue the cases identified by the commission. He said the team would initiate investigations against those named, while matters requiring disciplinary action were already being addressed by the relevant departments. Some cases had already resulted in suspensions and others had led to immediate disciplinary proceedings.

Ramaphosa said releasing the interim report at this stage could prejudice witnesses whose testimony had not yet been completed and could undermine ongoing investigations. He said it would be unfair to witnesses who had not yet finished giving evidence or to individuals against whom the commission had not yet made findings if the information was made public prematurely. He added that the release of incomplete investigative avenues could also compromise lines of questioning. Ramaphosa said once the commission released its final report, the public would be able to see its findings and the actions that would follow. He added that no one, regardless of their status or connections, would be shielded.

