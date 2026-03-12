A gas leak at a high school in Wentworth, Durban, reportedly affected over 20 learners, prompting immediate medical response

One learner suffered a seizure, and the school was evacuated and closed for the day

Authorities are currently assessing the situation while emergency services work to determine the gas leak source

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

At least 20 learners received treatment for breathing difficulties after a gas leak. Image: NowInSA/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL, DURBAN - At least 20 learners received treatment for breathing difficulties after a gas leak at a school in Wentworth, south of Durban's central business district, on Thursday morning, 12 March 2026.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrity Jamieson told IOL that emergency crews responded immediately, with the eThekwini Municipality Fire Department also attending the scene. He noted that one learner experienced a seizure.

The school was evacuated as a precaution and will remain closed for the rest of the day, Jamieson added. Authorities are investigating the source of the gas leak, and the situation remains under assessment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News has reached out to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education for comment and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story

Source: Briefly News