Durban High School Evacuated After Gas Leak Affects More Than 20 Students
- A gas leak at a high school in Wentworth, Durban, reportedly affected over 20 learners, prompting immediate medical response
- One learner suffered a seizure, and the school was evacuated and closed for the day
- Authorities are currently assessing the situation while emergency services work to determine the gas leak source
KWAZULU-NATAL, DURBAN - At least 20 learners received treatment for breathing difficulties after a gas leak at a school in Wentworth, south of Durban's central business district, on Thursday morning, 12 March 2026.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrity Jamieson told IOL that emergency crews responded immediately, with the eThekwini Municipality Fire Department also attending the scene. He noted that one learner experienced a seizure.
The school was evacuated as a precaution and will remain closed for the rest of the day, Jamieson added. Authorities are investigating the source of the gas leak, and the situation remains under assessment.
Briefly News has reached out to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education for comment and is awaiting a response.
This is a developing story
