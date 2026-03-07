Durban firefighters contained a large blaze at China Mall, affecting 14 trading units on early Saturday morning, 7 March 2026

Emergency teams responded swiftly, preventing further damage and ensuring public safety at the trading complex

Investigators are assessing the damage as China Mall remains closed for safety inspections and clean-up operations

KWAZULU-NATAL, DURBAN - Durban firefighters battled a large blaze at China Mall in Springfield in the early hours of Saturday, 7 March 2026, destroying several trading units but causing no reported injuries.

14 trading units were affected in fire

The eThekwini Fire Services Directorate said crews were dispatched shortly after receiving a distress call at about 2:10am. More than 25 firefighters from four northern fire stations were sent to the popular trading complex north of Durban, where the fire had already spread rapidly. Officials reported that firefighters faced intense heat, thick smoke, and collapsing structures as they worked for several hours to contain the blaze. A total of 14 trading units were affected, with 12 completely destroyed and two severely damaged.

According to IOL, the eThekwini Municipality credited the quick response of emergency teams with preventing a potentially more severe outcome. Emergency services, including eThekwini Metro Police and the South African Police Service (SAPS), remained at the scene to secure the area, manage traffic, and monitor public safety. Investigators have started assessing the damage and working to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. China Mall has been closed until further notice to allow for safety inspections, forensic investigations, and clean-up operations. Municipal officials said they sympathise with traders and businesses affected and are coordinating with mall management to provide support where possible.

