Three babies, under the age of two, tragically died in a house fire in Mayfair on Monday, 19 May

It is believed that a heating device and illegal connections caused the fire, but investigations are still ongoing

The unregistered creche owner disappeared after the deaths of the babies

Speaking to Briefly News, the African Diaspora Forum blamed negligence and called for better treatment of migrants in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A devastating fire claimed the lives of four baby girls, all under two years old. It’s alleged that four babies were left unattended at a residential rented house, in a room used as an unregistered daycare centre on Monday, 19 May.

Illegal connections could be seen hanging from one pole. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

Three of the babies were buried in the Islamic faith on Tuesday evening, 20 May and one of the families asked to repatriate their little one’s body to their home country, Zimbabwe. The Fordburg Muslim Youth Organisation will carry the costs of the burial and repatriation.

EMS suspects heating device and illegal connections caused fire

When Emergency Management Services in Johannesburg were called to the scene during the fire, they managed to stop the blaze quickly, however, the little girls had already succumbed to smoke inhalation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a statement released by EMS, preliminary reports indicate that a heating device was left on when the fire broke out. Moreover, illegal connections could be seen hanging from one pole to another in the same street and the neighbourhood.

According to EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, more investigations into the incident are underway.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be a heating device which was in use before the fire started. Our fire investigation team is conducting preliminary investigations”, Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi further urged residents to be cautious when using heating devices as cold fronts hit.

“Residents of the City of Johannesburg are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices since the South African Weather Services has issued a warning for extremely cold temperatures from this Wednesday, 21 May 2025.”

Unregistered creche owner disappears after deaths of babies

The mysterious childminder responsible for taking care of the babies has since disappeared. No one has been able to point out where exactly she has gone after the fire.

Speaking to Briefly News local correspondent, Nokulunga Mthembu, Simosenkosi Sibanda, one of the tenants who shared the house with the childminder, said she has been renting one of the rooms for two years now.

Sibanda said the childminder left with her two children during the fire and left the four deceased unattended in the room.

“She took her two children and went out to the shops and left the ones she takes care of alone in the room,” claimed Sibanda.

Sibanda further noted the unsafe conditions they are living under, but said she has not had any problems with the area and was comfortable living there.

It’s alleged that 72 people, who were reportedly staying in the same house, have been displaced after the fire. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

African Diaspora Forum blames negligence, calls for better treatment of migrants in SA

Civic organisation African Diaspora Forum, known for its anti-xenophobia stance, has slammed the treatment migrants receive in the country.

Speaking to Briefly News reporter Nokulunga Mthembu on the scene, the organisation’s chairperson, Amir Sheikh, said negligence led to the deaths of these babies. Sheikh also raised concerns over the alleged abuse of foreigners by employers and communities.

“Migrants are always at the receiving end of unfair treatment in this country, and it is the reason we are seeing such today.

“Migrants are subjected to harsh living conditions such as this because how can 72 people live in a house meant for at least five?” Sheikh asked.

Reporting from the scene, Mthembu said unsavoury living conditions could be seen at the crime scene. It’s alleged that 72 people, who were reportedly staying in the same house, have been displaced after the fire.

3 More stories about fires

Residents were evacuated after a fire started on the second floor, engulfing the building on Tuesday evening, 25 September 2024.

Several firefighters have lost their lives while battling a blaze on the R617 in Boston, KwaZulu-Natal.

A total of 11 classrooms were destroyed in a fire at the Riverlea High School in Randburg on 28 April 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News