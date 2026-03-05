A 37-year-old American tourist went missing after being swept out to sea by strong rip currents at Diaz Beach near Cape Point on Wednesday evening

The National Sea Rescue Institute launched a large-scale search operation with multiple emergency services responding to the incident

Despite extensive sea and shoreline searches, the man remains missing as authorities continue efforts to locate him

An American tourist was swept out to sea at Diaz Beach near Cape Point. Image: National Sea Rescue Institute website

A family holiday in Cape Town ended in tragedy when a 37-year-old American tourist was swept out to sea at Diaz Beach near Cape Point on Wednesday evening.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said emergency crews were activated shortly after 6pm following reports of a drowning in progress at the remote beach located between Cape Point and the Cape of Good Hope.

What happened?

According to NSRI Simon’s Town station commander Darren Zimmerman, rescue teams launched an extensive search operation after the man disappeared in the surf zone.

Multiple emergency services responded, including NSRI rescue crews from Simon’s Town and Kommetjie, South African Police Service (SAPS), Cape Medical Response, rangers from Table Mountain National Park, and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service.

Rescue vessels Donna Nicholas, Jack & Irene, and Spirit of the Vines were launched while rescue swimmers and search teams combed the shoreline.

Despite an extensive search that continued after nightfall, there has been no sign of the missing man.

Final day of holiday ends in tragedy

The NSRI said the family had been spending the final day of their vacation exploring Cape Point when the man and a relative considered going for a swim at Diaz Beach.

The relative, who is reportedly a firefighter in the United States, quickly realised the strength of the ocean currents after entering the water and advised that they exit.

“They were believed to be in shin-deep water and attempting to retreat when the missing man was swept off his feet by rip currents and carried out to sea before disappearing,” Zimmerman said.

Search operations are continuing, with the police’s Water Policing and Diving Services assisting authorities in ongoing efforts to locate the tourist.

Rescue teams launched an extensive search operation after the man disappeared in the surf zone. Image: National Sea Rescue Institute website

