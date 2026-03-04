A rugby player, Jozsef Pal, died after a night out in Norman, Oklahoma, sparking questions about responsibility

The family filed a civil lawsuit against individuals, bars, and the city for alleged negligence and assault

The case drew attention amid other recent rugby-related tragedies in South Africa, underscoring ongoing safety concerns

The family of Jozsef Pal, an OU rugby player, has filed a civil lawsuit against several parties they say contributed to his death.

Jozfel Pal died from a brain injury. Image:@oklahomarugby

Source: Instagram

Pal was found unconscious in Norman, Oklahoma, near Campus Corner, a popular area near the University of Oklahoma campus in the USA, on March 2, 2025, and died five days later in the hospital from a brain injury. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, but the criminal case has been closed, and no charges were filed.

According to KOCO News, Pal had been intoxicated during a night out near Campus Corner when he pulled the handle of a truck, leading to a confrontation with three men inside the vehicle. Body camera footage shows one of the men admitting to hitting Pal. The lawsuit alleges assault, battery, and negligence against that man, as well as two other men at the scene who did not call for help.

Family seeks justice for rugby star

Pal’s family is also holding local bars accountable, claiming they served him alcohol despite his intoxication, leaving him vulnerable.

“We want the people who took Joe away from us to be accountable for what happened,” said Amanda Pal, his mother.

The lawsuit further names the company of the vehicle involved and the city of Norman, citing negligence by the police department for failing to render aid. Norman city officials have not commented, and their legal team has not yet been served. The Cleveland County District Attorney stated the evidence did not meet criminal liability standards. Pal’s family says they continue to seek justice and accountability for his death.

Jozfel Pal died on 2 March 2025, and a year later, his family has taken legal action on the cause of his death. Image:@oklahomarugby

Source: Instagram

South African rugby tragedies show risks

This development, though happening in the United States, hits home for several families who have lost their loved ones in unrelated rugby tragedies. Veteran Border rugby player Sive “Richie McCaw” Tshaka, 34, was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek on Saturday, 25 October 2025, shocking his family and the local rugby community.

The Springs rugby community was left reeling following the death of a well-known local businessman and Springs Rugby Club honorary president, Boeta Moodie. The 67-year-old died on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking in Springs central business district.

A much-loved school rugby star in Johannesburg, Jude Stewart, tragically passed away on Thursday, 19 February 2026, after spending several days in ICU. Stewart was a Grade 10 learner and a promising rugby player from Helpmekaar College.

Young rugby star dies

Briefly News previously reported that a 16-year-old rugby player was discovered dead in a canal following a final, emotional exchange with his mother and a confused voice message sent to a friend.

The young star had spent Christmas dinner with his Rugby NoVeGa Under-18 teammates before he left.

Source: Briefly News