CROW's operations director and a clinic nurse drove to the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on a Friday evening after a member of the public raised the alarm

The rescue team successfully secured the animal in a trap cage by 7:30pm and transported it back to the CROW facility for overnight observation

Scientists have found that Nile crocodiles raised in fresh water cannot survive sudden exposure to the ocean without a gradual acclimatisation period

A Nile crocodile spotted lying on a KZN beach sparked an urgent rescue mission, but the ocean had already done its damage.

Nile crocodiles are responsible for hundreds of attacks on humans across the African continent each year. Image: CROW - Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife

The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) responded to a call on Friday, 27 February 2026. It was about a member of the public who reported a Nile crocodile at Happy Wanderers resort on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. The animal was identified as a sub-adult. It was lying in a small pool of water on the beach.

CROW’s operations director, Clint Halkett-Siddall, and clinic nurse Zoe Dougall packed a trap cage and all the necessary handling equipment and drove out immediately.

A rescue mission in the dark

Halkett-Siddall stayed in contact with Andy and Nico from the KZN Stranding Group, who were already on site. The team worked through the evening. At around 7:30pm, they located and secured the crocodile in the trap cage. It was then transported to CROW’s facility, where it was placed in a holding enclosure for the night under close watch.

This was the crocodile that had been filmed on the beach in the days before. Some people questioned whether South Africa even had its own saltwater crocodile species. However, Mzansi does not. This was a Nile crocodile, Africa’s largest crocodilian and, by most accounts, the continent’s deadliest predator. What it was doing on a beach on the KZN South Coast, nobody could say for certain.

The ocean already did damage

Nile crocodiles do have salt glands, which give them some ability to handle saltier environments. However, the fresh-water-reared crocodile had been in the ocean for more than two days before the rescue. By Sunday morning, 1 March 2026, it was gone. CROW confirmed it passed away at 11:00am due to exposure to the seawater.

Mzansi mourns the sudden death

Briefly News compiled comments of South Africans who were saddened by the death of the crocodile below.

Vicki McGeary commented:

“Surely the crocodile should’ve just been taken to Crocworld. I would imagine where it originally came from.”

Janet Geyer said:

“I am sorry for this loss, but great that every effort was made to save him.”

Olivia Symcox wrote:

“Thank you for doing all you could and for the team that stepped in to help.“

Caitlyn Nash Swanepoel noted:

“Thank you for always doing your best with every animal rescue.“

Samantha Frances Stewart said:

“How sad for the poor soul. Thank you for trying”

The CROW crew during the blindfold rescue operation on the South Coast of KZN. Image: CROW - Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife

