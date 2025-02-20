A group of passengers were frightened as they passed through a Crocodile River in a video

The clip went viral on social media gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they flocked to the comments section to experience their thoughts and some laughed it off

A group of South African taxi passengers had a terrifying experience when the vehicle travelled passed the infamous Crocodile River, leaving the people in a state of shock.

Taxi passengers were frightened after a close encounter with a crocodile while passing through Crocodile River in a video. Image: BFG Images and McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc.

Source: Getty Images

Taxi passengers terrified while passing through Crocodile River

The incident, which took place during a routine trip, quickly became a topic of conversation online after a Facebook user shared the experience on social media under the handle We Are South Africans.

In the video, the passengers in the taxi can be seen crossing a bridge over the Crocodile River and they were frightened when they noticed a massive crocodile lurking just beside the water’s edge.

Crocodile River, located in the Mpumalanga province, is notorious for being home to a large population of crocodiles. The river is a popular spot for tourists and locals alike, often visited for sightseeing or fishing. However, this close encounter with the dangerous reptile left the passengers rattled and questioning the safety of the area.

While crocodiles are often seen from a distance, seeing one so close to the road served as a harsh reminder of the power of nature.

As the taxi passed the river, the driver continued the journey as usual while the passengers remained on high alert.

The clip went on to become a hit generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on the platform.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the terrifying encounter

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thought on the terrifying encounter of the passengers passing through the crocodile river.

Jason Leon said:

"Everybody is nervous and Angelina is making them more nervous."

Mahlako Sekhaolelo wrote:

"At least Angelina is expressing her feelings, others are scared yet pretending to be strong... Scream Angelina scream."

Mmane Dee added:

"These people are more scared than Angelina mos."

Shannon Geldenhuys inquired:

"Why the shouting."

Mmatau Gee Motsugi was amused adding:

"Angelina made me laugh seriously I even forgot about the scene."

Mzokhona Juqa Maphumulo commented:

"It on Freedom Charter Section 16.1.3 you have a right to be feared and you're entitled to scream if your life is Threatened."

Taxi passengers were frightened after a close encounter with a crocodile while passing through Crocodile River in a video. Image: Phototrip

Source: Getty Images

4 Terrifying crocodile stories that stunned Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that in the video, onlookers surround a crocodile while the man slaps it.

previously reported that in the video, onlookers surround a crocodile while the man slaps it. The 40-second material shows the croc with the serpent in its jaws, with someone filming the action from an open window off the ground.

The guy revealed that his house was completely flooded, but that’s not even the wildest part and he found a crocodile casually chilling inside!

A prophet allegedly died after falling into crocodile-infested waters during a prayer session with two other prophets in Limpopo on Sunday, 21 January.

Source: Briefly News