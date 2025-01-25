Crocodile Bites Limpopo Man After He Kicks It in Viral Video, SA Reacts
- A man went viral on social media after a video of him provoking a crocodile almost went sideways
- The Limpopo man pokes and prods the crocodile with his foot, and it bites him slightly, prompting him to withdraw his foot
- South Africans laughed at the man's actions and weighed in on how he narrowly escaped being injured
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
THOHOYANDOU, LIMPOPO — A Limpopo man went viral for provoking a crocodile in a video.
Man provokes crocodile in video
@VehicleTrackerz posted a video of the incident on X. In the video, onlookers surround a crocodile while the man slaps it. The crocodile hisses at him, and the man continuously provokes the animal by kicking it. He puts his foot in the crocodile's mouth, and it clamps it shut. He immediately withdraws his foot.
Watch the video here.
Similar incidents involving animals
- A man went viral on social media in 2023 when he wrestled with a 19-foot python which was found in Florida in the United States
- A South African man is under investigation as the SPCA opened a case against him after he fed fish alcohol in a viral video
- The South African Police Service arrested a Cape Town man for compelling his pony to pull a cart three times its size
South Africans react
Netizens commenting on the post shared their views.
Tsogang Vukani said:
"It could have been worse. He needs to work on his footwork."
African said:
"He must leave that reptile alone. It's useless when outside water."
DBN Khosta X said:
"Why are they applauding? And why aren't they just releasing it to the waters?"
Odogwu Anioma said:
"He might be seriously bleeding inside his boot."
ItisSAM said:
"Mutshundudi has claimed many lives courtesy of this prehistoric four-legged creature, and there was a rumour that Venda crocodiles could speak."
Cape Town man arrested for clipping dog's ears
In another animal-related article, Briefly News reported that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals opened a case against a Cape Town man who clipped his dog's ears. The man was arrested, and the dog was rescued.
He was arrested on 25 October after community members noticed the dog's missing ears. The dog owner confessed that he hired someone to clip the dog's ears for R3500, which lasted an hour.
