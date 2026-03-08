17-year-old Amiena Swano's body have been identified, ending weeks of uncertainty for her family and community

Three suspects was arrested and charged with murder, investigation remains ongoing as the community mourns

The Hout Bay Community Policing Forum urged restraint and support for the victim's family amidst speculation

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Original

WESTERN CAPE, HOUT BAY - Police have confirmed that a body discovered two weeks ago at the Sea View Flats in Hangberg, Hout Bay, has been identified as 17-year-old Amiena Swano following DNA analysis by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Identification ends weeks of uncertainty

The identification ends weeks of uncertainty for the teenager's family and residents in the coastal community. The update was shared by the Hout Bay Community Policing Forum in a statement posted on social media. The organisation said the confirmation has left many in the community mourning the loss of the young girl. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case and have been charged with murder. The accused remains in custody while the legal process continues.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the killing, saying the investigation is ongoing. The Hout Bay Community Policing Forum urged residents and the public to show restraint following the confirmation of Swano's identity. The organisation appealed to people not to share graphic material or unverified information online, warning that speculation could further traumatise the victim's family and those close to her.

The South African reported that Deputy chairperson Roscoe Jacobs said the confirmation was a devastating moment for the community and that the priority should be supporting the family and allowing justice to take its course. Jacobs added that the forum will continue working with police and other stakeholders to support the investigation and maintain calm in Hangberg.

Police have confirmed that a body discovered two weeks ago at the Sea View Flats in Hangberg. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Other murder-related stories

Police uncovered the body of a missing woman buried in a shallow grave at a farm homestead in the Kloofeind area outside Bloemfontein. Police said crime intelligence work, together with information about an alleged visit by the suspect to a sangoma, led investigators to the farm along the N8 between Bloemfontein and Petrusburg. Crime scene experts arrived at the site from about 10:00.

The Free State South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that a post-mortem examination has been conducted on a decomposed body discovered buried in a shallow grave in an open field in the Voggelfontein area near Bethlehem. The post-mortem revealed that the deceased was a female who sustained multiple fatal stab wounds. Following these findings, police have officially opened a murder investigation.

Body found in Hout Bay

Briefly News also reported that a decomposed body was found in Hout Bay, Western Cape, and may belong to missing 17-year-old Amiena Swano.

Western Cape authorities await DNA results to confirm the identity, as a murder investigation is launched Community leaders urged a swift investigation amid rising violence against women and children.

Source: Briefly News