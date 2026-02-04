A video taken in 2024 showed the terrifying interaction between a crocodile handler and the reptile

The crocodile, from KZN's Crocodile Creek, got hold of the man, and fortunately, the man could escape

Social media users were happy to see the man alive and expressed their thoughts in the comment section

A resurfaced video of a crocodile attack in KwaZulu-Natal shocked the online crowd. Images: johan63, Westend61

A 2024 video of a Nile crocodile handler escaping the jaws of the mighty reptile during a live show resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), reclaiming its virality two years later. The man, who worked at Crocodile Creek in Greylands, KwaZulu-Natal, suffered serious injuries.

X user @busiwe_bubu reshared the clip on 4 February 2026, which showed the man, in an enclosed area with two crocodiles, stroking one of them with a wooden stick. Moments later, the scaly creature grabs the man's shorts, and the person behind the camera positions the camera in a way that viewers are unable to see the dangerous interaction.

Eventually, the handler escapes and limps to safety.

According to a 2024 Arrive Alive report, a Crocodile Creek visitor called Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), which immediately dispatched officers to the scene. They were told that the man had already been taken to a medical facility. The Citizen shared that Crocodile Creek owner Peter Watson informed The Witness that his employee was in a stable condition at the time.

Briefly News is unaware of the handler's current condition.

Watch the X video posted on @busiwe_bubu's account below:

Crocodile attack frightens South Africans

Local internet users were stunned by the battle between the crocodile and the handler.

Nile crocodiles are native to freshwater habitats. Image: Jean-Paul Wettstein / Pexels

@eevmalaza4i0x told the online community:

"He is lucky to be alive. I don't think he will go back in there again."

@MrRamGee posed the questions:

"Crocodile handler? Who said they need to be handled?"

@matshela_ shared with the public:

"He could’ve almost been a meal."

@Lebelo_la_ seemed to side with the reptile:

"The crocodile didn't attack him; it defended itself against an annoying person fiddling with it. They never learn."

@ma_p_mc spoke about the person filming the incident and wrote:

"Cameraman had one job, and he failed miserably."

