Zimbabwean nationals continue to risk their lives by sneaking into South Africa via the crocodile-infested Limpopo River

Police are working together with the South African National Defence Force and Border Control to combat the attempts

South Africans raised concerns about the amount of Zimbabwean nationals entering the country through the river

Zimbabweans continue to risk life and limb to enter South Africa, posing a challenge for police and border security. Image: John Moore/ Marco Longari

LIMPOPO - A video doing the rounds on social media has highlighted how desperate Zimbabwean nationals are to get into South Africa.

Thousands of Zimbabweans have attempted to flee their homes over the years, with many heading south to Mzansi to start a new life. While some attempt to be smuggled in across the border, or bribe the officials to get in, others have resorted to crossing the crocodile-infested Limpopo River.

Viral videos show Zimbabweans crossing the river

A new video has highlighted the plight of many, as it shows them crossing the river to get into South Africa.

In one of the viral videos, men, women, and even children can be seen navigating the water to get onto the land across the border. The practice is extremely dangerous as people have drowned attempting to cross it. The crocodiles also add another level of danger.

Illegal border crossing poses a challenge to police

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo acknowledged the challenge posed by individuals attempting to illegally cross the Limpopo River to enter South Africa.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the Provincial Head of Corporate Communication and Liaison, highlighted that the situation was serious.

“It requires consistent and concerted efforts by law enforcement to curb illegal crossings, human smuggling, and other criminal activities related to border security,” he said.

Mashaba added that SAPS, together with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Border Control, conducted regular patrols, including on foot, by vehicle, and through aerial surveillance.

“In addition to physical patrols, SAPS relies on intelligence-led operations, working closely with immigration authorities, rural safety structures and communities as part of partnership policing to detect and prevent illegal crossing. “These operations are conducted with urgency and focus to ensure the safety and security of our borders,” he added.

South Africans react to viral video

Social media weighed in on the numerous videos depicting people crossing the river, with some calling on the government to do something. Others joked that the crocodiles weren’t doing their jobs.

Lazyboy1048516 said:

“Our government should do something about this. It’s getting out of hand😡.”

@vusimabena983 joked:

“Crocodiles failed to do their job.”

@KayTee2711 added:

“They are coming to schools and hospitals for free.”

@Hozeh5 added:

“They come in bulk😬.”

@LebzaG9 said:

“We need to breed more crocodiles in that river.”

@Morweng14 stated:

“We South Africans need to ensure the river is forever full, even if it means using buckets to fill it.”

@itsdatguyleonn_said:

“This is wild.”

@FrankBonay523 added:

“This is sad. To know that Zim authorities see this and turn a blind eye is mind-boggling.”

