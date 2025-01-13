The South African Police Service foiled a smuggling operation along the Limpopo River

R500,000 worth of goods were confiscated, including alcohol, energy drinks, and baked goods

Some South Africans noted that the goods were being smuggled out of the country and not in

SAPS confiscated R500,000 worth of goods along the Limpopo River after it was left behind by suspects who fled into Zimbabwe. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has thwarted a smuggling operation along the Limpopo River, but the news has divided social media.

Approximately R500,000 worth of goods were confiscated after Operation Vala Umgodi National Intervention Team members spotted numerous small boats loading goods on the riverbank.

The operation was discovered on 11 January 2025 along the Limpopo River in the Musina policing area.

Suspects flee back to Zimbabwe

The team was conducting routine patrols when they received a tip-off about several small boats loading goods.

When the suspect spotted the police arriving, they got into their boats and fled back into Zimbabwe. They left behind most of the goods, including alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, and baked goods. A chest fridge was also discovered.

All the confiscated items were registered at the Musina SAPS for further investigation and processing.

Over the years, the Limpopo River has become a hotspot for potential smuggling. In September 2024, police destroyed a “man-made” bridge built over the river that was used to smuggle goods and people into and out of the country.

On 4 January 2024, a video went viral of Patriotic Alliance members making a Zimbabwean man return to his home after he tried to sneak across the border.

South Africans divided over the situation

Social media users weighed in on the bust with mixed responses. Many were annoyed that foreigners were involved, while others noted that the goods weren’t being brought into the country but actually smuggled into Zimbabwe.

@aredi1234 asked:

“Kanti, Zimbabwean police on that side, don’t they guard their borders?”

@Buddie_Spencer said:

“As a forensics expert, I discovered that these goods were not stolen but purchased around Musina warehouses by Zimbabwean traders. The Zim government has increased taxes and fees at the border, even on basics, thus resulting in smuggling. Both governments have to review this immediately.”

@Mapponga added:

“These are goods going to Zim, purchased in SA. I am afraid that this will not be mentioned due to propaganda. This is escaping from ZIMRA, a version of SARS.”

@Ngwenya_PJ stated:

“Smuggling to Zimbabwe, not to SA. Evading customs in Zimbabwe.”

@VuyoGetbeezee said:

“This is out of hand now, and our government is unfazed.”

@Ntje11 added:

“They smuggle every day, mos.”

@BostonMa2019 stated:

“Those people are buying goods from SA and bringing them to Zim for resale. If you stop them, they're coming to look for jobs in SA.”

Damaged fence contributes to smuggling

Briefly News reported on 29 November 2024 that a damaged fence at the border was contributing to the increased cases of smuggling.

The South African National Defence Force stationed at the Zimbabwe/ South Africa border noted they are battling to do their job effectively.

Government spent R37 million on the border fence, but holes have since been cut into the fence to cross through and smuggle goods.

Source: Briefly News