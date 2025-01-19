Traffic police in Gauteng has warned motorists of an increase in vehicle spiking incidents in the province

The warning comes after two people were shot dead near Hammanskraal after a minibus taxi was spiked

South Africans questioned why traffic police were only warning but not doing anything about the cases

Gauteng police has warned of an increase in vehicle spiking cases in the province, but South Africans want action taken instead.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Traffic police in the province have warned motorists about a rise in spiking incidents, but it’s nothing new for many victims of the crime.

Police warned that there is a rise in vehicle spiking incidents on freeways. In these incidents, criminals put rocks or spikes across the road, forcing vehicles to come to a stop.

Motorists are then robbed of their possessions, with some even murdered in certain situations.

Two killed in spiking incident on N1

The warning comes after two people were killed in a spiking incident near Hammanskraal on Friday, 17 January 2025. The victims were among three people travelling in a minibus taxi who were robbed and shot.

“Two of the passengers died at the scene while a third was rushed to a nearby hospital,” Provincial Traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said.

The taxi was travelling from Gauteng to Limpopo when it was spiked on the N1 North between Carousel Plaza and Maubane.

“In another case, a motorist was spiked and robbed on the N4 near R512," Sibasa added.

South Africans don't want to see traffic police just standing around but actually doing something about the rise in spiking incidents.

Source: Getty Images

Spiking is by no means a new trend. On 17 May 2024, authorities noted that there was an increase in cases in the Pretoria area. On 17 November 2024, five men were arrested in connection with spiking cases along the N1.

South Africans want less warnings, more action

Social media users weighed in on the warning, with some expressing frustration that it was a known issue, but very little was done about it.

Manwadu Mpharalala said:

“From 1994 it has been happening.”

@mrmosala1 asked:

“They warn residents and then what? Relax and move on? Job done?”

@Niren_ exclaimed:

“Why warn? Do something about it, useless police force.”

@MelusiGamede000 asked:

“And what are they doing about it? Incompetent.”

@TieOnto questioned:

“Can they also increase their visibility on the freeways to catch these thugs instead of just issuing a warning?”

@AmogelangRSA3 stated:

“Yet they are doing nothing about it.”

@ashney_m asked:

“What's the point of warning us and not doing anything?🥴”

@SelepeThabang2 said:

“But South African police will surprise you. They know that this area is dangerous, but they don't monitor it😪.”

SAPS to increase patrols to combat spiking cases

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are combatting spiking cases.

Briefly News reported that numerous highways around Johannesburg have been identified as hotspots for the criminal trend.

Some South Africans felt as if it was too little too late, while others applauded that action was finally been taken.

