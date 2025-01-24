Limpopo Businessman Rescued After October Kidnapping, 11 Arrested Including Gauteng Police Officer
- Eddie Gouveia was kidnapped in October 2024 outside his business premises in Louis Trichardt
- Police eventually found the 51-year-old businessman on 24 January 2025 in Vuwani
- South Africans weighed in on the news after a Gauteng police officer was arrested for the kidnapping
LIMPOPO – A Gauteng police officer is among 11 people arrested for the kidnapping of a Louis Trichardt businessman in 2024.
Eddie Gouveia was kidnapped on 16 October 2024 in front of his business, Fire Fly, in Industrial Street. The 51-year-old was taken at gunpoint and forced into a vehicle and never seen until 24 January 2025, when he was rescued by police in Vuwani.
11 arrested for businessman’s robbery
Following extensive investigations, a total of 11 people have now been arrested, including a Gauteng police officer. Three men were originally apprehended in November 2024, and eight men were nabbed by 9 January 2025. Five of the men were South African, two Zimbabwean and one from Somalia.
The bail applications for the eight were postponed to 3 to 6 March, and there was no news about Gouveia’s whereabouts at that stage.
The businessman has now been found in Vuwani, but police have yet to make the full details public.
South Africans react to police finding Gouveia
Social media users weighed in on police finding the businessman, with some wondering why the kidnappers kept him for so long.
@Presidento78477 asked:
“Why such a long time? These criminals don't know why they kidnap now?🤔”
@maozazer stated:
“They finished off all his bank accounts😭.”
@DuchessWakanda joked:
“Maybe he wanted a break from his wife. Life is tough and women are demanding.”
@GpKhangi was surprised:
“Since October last year😳?”
@debbiepieterse asked:
“Panyaza Lesufi, one of your police officers?”
@Nutty2024 said:
“Kanti, how much are they paying our police officers?😭”
