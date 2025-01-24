

Botswana President Duma Boko questioned safety challenges in South Africa during a speech at the

World Economic Forum

The Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance and Economic Development was unhappy with the comment

South Africans came out in support of the Boko, saying that he wasn't lying about the safety issues in the country

MEC Lebogang Maile hit back at the President of Botswana for criticising the safety issues in South Africa, but citizens are glad he mentioned it. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Monirul Bhuiyan

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s high crime rate is in the spotlight following comments made by the President of Botswana.

The recent comment made by Botswana President Duma Boko caused a stir and had the MEC for Finance and Economic Development up in arms.

MEC hit back at Botswana President

MEC Maile was not thrilled with Boko’s statement, which was made during a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on 22 January 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The new president reportedly questioned how safe South Africa was. Maile, who was part of the South African delegation in Davos, did not like this comment.

The question was not that far-fetched considering South Africa's well-publicised battles with crime. On 5 December 2024, the country was been ranked as having the second-highest homicide rate in Africa.

On 7 January 2025, while many were preparing for back-to-school, some parents expressed fears that their children could go missing. A considerable number of children have gone missing over the past year, either being found dead, or never being seen again.

Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile hit out at the President of Botswana for his comments. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Maile’s comments spark mixed reactions

Maile’s criticism of Boko caused a stir online, with many stating that the government should focus more on tackling the crime rate than getting offended by the truth.

@hlubizer said:

“Thank you for spelling out that diplomacy is more important than our well-being and safety as suffering South Africans. This will help a lot the next time we queue to vote🙏.”

@Thabo_kganakga added:

“Stop being emotional and accept that, as government, you are all failing to protect the country; hence, you spend billions on VIP protection. Your ANC government is useless.”

@CYnens stated:

“Uhmmm, he was just stating facts wena Mr MEC for Finance.”

@ThabisoMishack asked:

“Did he lie, though?”

@Kat4Kubs said:

“As a proud South African woman, I stand with whatever Duma Boko said about safety in this country. South Africa is not safe. He is not lying.”

@Markosonke1 added:

“Lebogang, instead of getting defensive, maybe reflect on why Botswana feels safe enough to speak the truth about South Africa's crime rate. We can’t pretend it is sunshine and roses when even load-reduction has a higher schedule than SAPS. Maybe we should send you for a reality check training. SA isn’t safe, period.

@BlackDew000 stated:

“He is right and was not attacking us. It's sad that the ANC is in denial of this because that means they are in no position to fix this.”

@TheMusicBinger said:

“You’re being emotional. Our country’s security is weak vele.”

@Stephan19660506 added:

“Botswana is a country of strict laws. Kill in Botswana, and you will get put in front of a gun. You can travel safely through Botswana without having to wonder how and where you will be robbed. Safety in South Africa is a major problem, but if we open up our borders wider, let's have fun.”

@makhanip said:

“You have VIP protection. That's why you can't relate to the security challenges faced by ordinary people.”

@Thokoza88288017 asked:

“Do you think South Africans are safe? Do you think South Africans must feel safe?”

MEC rubbished claims province is bankrupt

Briefly News reported that the MEC has proven he's not afraid to speak his mind in 2025.

Maile recently shut down allegations that the province was struggling financially.

He stated that it was misinterpreted when he previously said the province could be R6 billion in the red.

Source: Briefly News