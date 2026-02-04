A well-known snake handler in the Western Cape removed a Cape cobra from a sink hokkie

After searching the area, he eventually found the highly venomous snake hidden under a zinc sheet

Internet users thanked the man for his sacrifices and bravery, witnessing how the people he helped save cheered him on

A Western Cape-based snake handler caught a venomous Cape cobra. Images: Eduanne SlangOu Niemand, Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control

Eduanne Niemand from Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control had a community outside Wellington cheering when he had removed a highly venomous Cape cobra from a sink hokkie. Their fear soon turned into bravery once the reptile had been confined.

The popular snake rescuer, who uploaded the clip on 25 January 2026, was surrounded by an intrigued crowd and first blocked all the holes from the outside so the snake couldn't escape. He then entered the small structure and, after searching, found the snake hidden beneath a zinc sheet, which he had trouble lifting. Eventually, he gained access to the Cape cobra, which quickly darted away before Eduanne captured it.

"Now everyone is safe," Eduanne wrote in the post after receiving a round of applause when he placed the yellow snake inside a cylindrical container.

A few brave community members took turns holding the container, thankful that the snake was finally being removed.

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Eduanne's account below:

Cape cobra capture intrigues South Africans

Several social media users headed to the comment section after watching the 10-minute video.

The online crowd also felt a sense of relief when Eduanne removed the snake. Image: niekverlaan / Pixabay

Lilian Christians appreciated Eduanne's work, writing:

"Big respect and appreciation for your humility and sacrifices, Eduanne. You are truly a people's person and passionate about your work."

After seeing the snake handler wearing plakkies, Ronell Williams wrote:

"I will wear boots up to my thighs."

Aliz Rellüm made assumptions under the post:

"Wow, the snake was also very stressed. He thought he was fighting for his life."

Lenie Blignaut remarked in the comment section:

"It was a difficult catch, but well done."

