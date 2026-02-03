Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Early-Morning Swim”: Baboons Take a Dip in a Swimming Pool at a Holiday Home
People

“Early-Morning Swim”: Baboons Take a Dip in a Swimming Pool at a Holiday Home

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A holiday home's Facebook account shared a video of two baboons taking a dip in a swimming pool
  • The primates had a good old time in the water as they splashed and played with an ocean view in the background
  • Social media users took to the comment section with laughter and shared jokes about sending the baboon an invoice

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Baboons took a swim.
Baboons took an early-morning swim. Images: Marian Florinel Condruz / Pexels, Kalliste Bettys Bay / Facebook
Source: UGC

A viral video showed two cheeky baboons casually taking a swim in a pool as if nobody was watching. Their mischievous behaviour thoroughly entertained South Africans online.

Kalliste Bettys Bay, a one-bedroom, self-catering cottage in Bettys Bay, Western Cape, shared the video on 31 January 2026. In the clip, the two baboons played and splashed in the water, having a jolly good time. They eventually climbed out and shook the droplets off themselves.

The holiday destination wrote in the caption of their post:

"Early-morning swim. Front-row ocean views. Soaking up the sun like they booked the place. When the baboons beat you to the pool… and honestly? They’re doing it better."

Read also

"Upgraded to videographer": Sea Point security guard made to shoot content amuses South Africans

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Kalliste Bettys Bay's account below:

Swimming baboons amuse the internet

Thousands of social media users gathered in the comment section with laughter after they saw the fun-loving baboons on their feeds.

A woman laughing at her phone.
The baboons left the internet in stitches. Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
Source: UGC

Jonathan Neethling jokingly stated that he found the video "offensive and cruel," writing with a laugh:

"You should be ashamed of yourself. At least put down a couple of towels and a few virgin cocktails! So hard to find good service when all we want to do is monkey around."

Warren Barker asked with laughter:

"Did you give them an invoice after leaving?"

Venessa Louw exclaimed under the post:

"Love the pool party!"

Athena Paxton wrote in the comment section:

"How beautiful. Thanks so much for allowing them to swim in your pool."

3 Other stories about baboons

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Western CapeAnimals
Hot:
Identity card Malcolm wentzel Gaosi raditholo Lekompo kharishma Trey gowdy