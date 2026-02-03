“Early-Morning Swim”: Baboons Take a Dip in a Swimming Pool at a Holiday Home
- A holiday home's Facebook account shared a video of two baboons taking a dip in a swimming pool
- The primates had a good old time in the water as they splashed and played with an ocean view in the background
- Social media users took to the comment section with laughter and shared jokes about sending the baboon an invoice
A viral video showed two cheeky baboons casually taking a swim in a pool as if nobody was watching. Their mischievous behaviour thoroughly entertained South Africans online.
Kalliste Bettys Bay, a one-bedroom, self-catering cottage in Bettys Bay, Western Cape, shared the video on 31 January 2026. In the clip, the two baboons played and splashed in the water, having a jolly good time. They eventually climbed out and shook the droplets off themselves.
The holiday destination wrote in the caption of their post:
"Early-morning swim. Front-row ocean views. Soaking up the sun like they booked the place. When the baboons beat you to the pool… and honestly? They’re doing it better."
Watch the Facebook reel posted on Kalliste Bettys Bay's account below:
Swimming baboons amuse the internet
Thousands of social media users gathered in the comment section with laughter after they saw the fun-loving baboons on their feeds.
Jonathan Neethling jokingly stated that he found the video "offensive and cruel," writing with a laugh:
"You should be ashamed of yourself. At least put down a couple of towels and a few virgin cocktails! So hard to find good service when all we want to do is monkey around."
Warren Barker asked with laughter:
"Did you give them an invoice after leaving?"
Venessa Louw exclaimed under the post:
"Love the pool party!"
Athena Paxton wrote in the comment section:
"How beautiful. Thanks so much for allowing them to swim in your pool."
