A woman in Cape Town shared a clip of a security guard helping a blonde woman shoot content in the distance

It is unclear what the blonde woman's video was about, but she was seen doing a warm-up routine

People on the internet were quite amused and expressed their thoughts in the comment section

A woman spotted a Sea Point Promenade security guard helping a woman shoot content. Images: @keren_makes

Cape Town resident Keren Setton had South Africans laughing when she showed a clip of a security guard at Sea Point Promenade helping a woman create content. People were hoping to see the man's point of view to see what his role produced.

Keren took to TikTok on 2 February 2026 and zoomed in on a blonde woman doing what appeared to be a warm-up routine while a security guard held her phone.

The TikTok user jokingly wrote in her post:

"Only in Cape Town.

"Attention Cape Town tourists: Sea Point Promenade patrol will now take your photos."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Keren's account below:

South Africans react to Cape Town shenanigans

Some members of the online community were in stitches when they saw the video, while others expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

The video had the internet in stitches. Image: Wendy Wei / Pexels

@deorinda_kw said under the post:

"Collaboration at its finest."

@life_with_bonita shared with a laugh:

"Upgraded to videographer. I love this."

@tumixvi stated to the public:

"I once had to do this for a casting. Sometimes, you really don’t have anyone around to assist."

@user123456789102503 told the online community:

"Please, this is so funny. Slay, girlie!"

@kinglady_cpt remarked under the post:

"I hope she tipped him."

@b_100ashley added in the comment section:

"Sweet, man. Who knows, he might want to buy a camera now and start a business. She put him on to something."

