President Ramaphosa has announced whether the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry would be granted an extension

The Commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political inteference and corruption within the criminal justice system

The failure of several witnesses to appear before the Commission prompted the request for an extension

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted the Madlanga Commission on Inquiry an extension. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry an extension.

The Commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, was initially due to end its hearings on 16 March 2026. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.

Numerous incidents of witnesses failing to testify for various reasons have meant that the commission has been unable to complete its hearings, leading to it approaching the president for an extension.

When have the hearings been extended until?

On 9 March 2026, President Ramaphosa granted an extension for the period by which the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System must complete its work and submit its final report.

The president has ruled that the Commission shall submit a second interim report by 29 May 2026 and a final report on the completion of the inquiry, on 31 August 2026. The Commission submitted its first interim report on 17 December 2025.

Ramaphosa already accepted the findings of that report and ordered the establishment of a task team that would further investigate certain individuals named during the Commission’s hearings.

