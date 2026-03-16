Zizi Kodwa Describes NPA’s Plan to Reinstate Corruption Charges Against Him As Malicious
- The National Prosecuting Authority has taken a decision regarding the corruption charges against Zizi Kodwa and businessman Jehan Mackay
- Kodwa, the former South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, was originally arrested in June 2024 on charges of corruption and bribery
- The former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson weighed in on the decision, which was reportedly made by Advocate Shamila Batohi
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) intends to reinstate graft charges against former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa.
Kodwa, the former South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, was arrested in June 2024 on charges of corruption and bribery. He was arrested following recommendations from the Zondo Commission’s inquiry into State Capture.
Kodwa was accused of accepting approximately R1.6 million in kickbacks from businessman Jehan Mackay. Charges against Mackay will also be reinstated.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
NPA to recharge Kodwa and Mackay
According to the Daily Sun, the NPA plans to recharge Kodwa and Mackay, who was a former EOH Holdings executive.
The decision was reportedly taken by former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, two days before she vacated office. Advocate Batohi’s tenure as NPA head ended on 31 January 2025.
Sources close to Kodwa told the Daily Sun that the former minister viewed the decision to charge him for corruption again as ‘malicious’.
"Comrade Zizi is aggrieved by Batohi's decision and has vowed to challenge it even if it means going to the apex court in the country," one source said.
Kodwa himself spoke to the publication, saying he was aware of the instruction.
"I'm aware. It's malicious, especially when the decision was taken apparently two days before she left office. But I have not been officially informed, even my lawyers have not received any formal notification about that matter," he stated.
Marius van der Merwe murder: Police arrest suspect believed to be gunman in Madlanga witness killing
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za