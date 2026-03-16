The National Prosecuting Authority has taken a decision regarding the corruption charges against Zizi Kodwa and businessman Jehan Mackay

Kodwa, the former South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, was originally arrested in June 2024 on charges of corruption and bribery

The former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson weighed in on the decision, which was reportedly made by Advocate Shamila Batohi

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The NPA plans to reinstate charges against Zizi Kodwa and Jehan Mackay. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) intends to reinstate graft charges against former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa.

Kodwa, the former South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, was arrested in June 2024 on charges of corruption and bribery. He was arrested following recommendations from the Zondo Commission’s inquiry into State Capture.

Kodwa was accused of accepting approximately R1.6 million in kickbacks from businessman Jehan Mackay. Charges against Mackay will also be reinstated.

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NPA to recharge Kodwa and Mackay

According to the Daily Sun, the NPA plans to recharge Kodwa and Mackay, who was a former EOH Holdings executive.

The decision was reportedly taken by former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, two days before she vacated office. Advocate Batohi’s tenure as NPA head ended on 31 January 2025.

Sources close to Kodwa told the Daily Sun that the former minister viewed the decision to charge him for corruption again as ‘malicious’.

"Comrade Zizi is aggrieved by Batohi's decision and has vowed to challenge it even if it means going to the apex court in the country," one source said.

Kodwa himself spoke to the publication, saying he was aware of the instruction.

"I'm aware. It's malicious, especially when the decision was taken apparently two days before she left office. But I have not been officially informed, even my lawyers have not received any formal notification about that matter," he stated.

Source: Briefly News