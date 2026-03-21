Health Minister Motsoaledi vowed to recover funds lost in the Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal

Authorities aim to seize assets linked to the R2 billion looting by businessman Hangwani Maumela

A former whistleblower's report sparked the ongoing investigations into procurement irregularities at Tembisa Hospital

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Motsoaledi urged others implicated in the scheme to return funds voluntarily. Image: TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi stated that authorities will intensify efforts to recover funds lost in the Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal and ensure those implicated are prosecuted.

Recover stolen funds and pursue criminal charges

Motsoaledi made the remarks on Friday, 20 March 2026, during a visit to Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo, where he was accompanied by Premier Phophi Ramathuba, Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego and other officials. He said the department would continue working with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to recover stolen funds and pursue criminal charges. Motsoaledi said the state aimed to recover at least 90% of the money lost through corruption, noting that some assets purchased with illicit proceeds would be targeted for seizure.

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The minister's comments follow asset recovery actions linked to businessman Hangwani Maumela, who has been connected to the alleged R2 billion looting at Tembisa Hospital. Authorities previously seized luxury vehicles, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris and a Rolls-Royce, from a dealership in Witbank and from Maumela's Sandhurst residence. The Asset Forfeiture Unit had earlier confiscated assets worth about R400 million, including luxury homes, vehicles and a boat. In February 2026, former Special Tribunal President Margaret Victor ordered the conditional release of five vehicles after finding that the SIU had failed to disclose material facts in its application.

Authorities continue to investigate a network of officials and service providers linked to the corruption. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Getty Images

Repaid more than R13.5 million

Motsoaledi warned that officials implicated in the scandal, including state employees, could face financial consequences, including the attachment of pension benefits through legal processes. He referred to former hospital employee Zacharia Tshisele, who repaid more than R13.5 million to the SIU after investigations uncovered procurement irregularities. Tshisele and a police officer linked to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) were arrested in November 2025 on charges related to bribery and corruption.

Motsoaledi urged others implicated in the scheme to return funds voluntarily, warning that the state would pursue asset seizures, including properties acquired with illicit proceeds. The investigation stems from a report by slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran, whose findings in 2021 detailed suspected procurement irregularities within the hospital's supply chain management system. Authorities continue to investigate a network of officials and service providers linked to the corruption, which allegedly involved a syndicate operating through multiple companies.

Director-General among 3 arrested in health tender corruption scandal

Briefly News previously reported that the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations arrested the National Department of Health's Director-General and two other senior officials on 2 March 2026, following a two-year-long investigation into a corrupt tender award.

The Hawks said that Sandile Buthelezi and the officials were arrested after the Hawks launched an investigation into an irregularly awarded contract worth R1 million to a service provider in 2023.

Source: Briefly News