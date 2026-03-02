The Hawks arrested three senior officials from the National Department of Health following an investigation into corruption

The suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for an irregularly awarded tender in 2023

One of the senior officials who was arrested was the department's director-general, who was implicated in the corrupt tender deal

The Hawks, after a two-year investigation, arrested three senior government officials. Image: Victor Mokonyane

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations arrested the National Department of Health's Director-General and two other senior officials on 2 March 2026 following a two-year-long investigation into a corrupt tender award.

In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that Sandile Buthelezi and the officials were arrested after the Hawks launched an investigation into an irregularly awarded contract worth R1 million to a service provider in 2023. The tender award contravened the Public Finance Management Act. An investigation into the tender was launched in 2024. The trio will appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

South Africans roast arrested thugs

Social media users were amused by the arrests. Some were not amused by the Hawks' arrest, while others mocked the suspects.

The Hawks cuffed three government employees, including a DG. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Dashin Avhasei Maphupha said:

"I'm sure he didn't renew his ANC membership."

Mtho_CFC observed:

"I mean, such doesn't shock us anymore. If you get shocked by a politician getting arrested, the joke is on you."

Manikivana added:

"Until they arrest those Covid-19 criminals in Portfolio Committees, I will suspend my excitement."

Tendani Hove asked:

"Why does it seem like the Hawks found their mojo after the retirement of Lebeya?"

VanD joked:

"Probably didn't give the ANC their cut, hence they got arrested."

Shazma added:

"The Department of Health is one sick department, to be honest."

Jenna Justine pointed out:

"The ruling parties' newly-appointed health department official, in 2026, was arrested by the Hawks. Not a good start for voters going into the elections. Political scoring points are deteriorating slowly, and performances are going down."

Thug passion remarked:

"But they never get convicted. This is one of their election campaign stunts."

