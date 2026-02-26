Thirty-eight individuals were released on R1,625,000 bail in a major corruption case involving Mpumalanga education tenders

Some of the accusations include irregular tender awards and bypassed procurement processes, leading to R114 million in losses

The Hawks confirmed that the arrests followed a thorough investigation into fraudulent activities within the education department

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Thirty-eight people accused of being part of an alleged R114 million corruption scheme have been released on bail. Image: EversonLuhanga/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA, NELSPRUIT - Thirty-eight people accused of being part of an alleged R114 million corruption scheme involving the Mpumalanga Department of Education have been released on combined bail of R1,625,000 after a three-day bail hearing in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court.

Tenders amounting to R114 million irregularly awarded

The accused include senior departmental officials, service providers and private individuals. According to the South African Police Service, the Hawks in Mpumalanga, supported by the DPCI Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), Tactical Response Team (TRT), and Public Order Policing (POP), carried out the arrests from Sunday, 22 February 2026, with court appearances running from Monday to Wednesday. The Hawks' investigation alleged that tenders amounting to R114 million were irregularly awarded under the pretext of emergency services and repairs.

Authorities further alleged that procurement processes were bypassed, with certain service providers being selected without proper procedures. Investigators also alleged that some companies delivered poor-quality work, others received payments without performing any services, and in some cases, the same services were allegedly paid for more than once. The Hawks indicated that funds were allegedly siphoned from the department and moved through several accounts before allegedly ending up with government officials.

The Hawks indicated that funds were allegedly siphoned from the department and moved through several accounts. Image: EversonLuhanga/X

Source: Twitter

Released on a combined bail of R1,6 million

In terms of bail, one wheelchair-bound accused and two of the three students involved were each granted R5,000 bail. Three accused were released on R20,000 bail each, one accused received R30,000 bail, while the remaining 31 accused were each granted R50,000 bail. Two of the accused service providers were identified as pastors.

IOL stated that the provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Nico Gerber, indicated that the directorate welcomed the outcome of the proceedings and acknowledged the work of the investigation team, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and operational members who supported the case throughout the court process. All 38 accused are expected to return to court on 26 March 2026. The Hawks added that two outstanding suspects were expected to hand themselves over to the investigating officer in line with arrangements made through their legal representatives.

SIU exposes R16 million corruption scheme in South Africa's Home Affairs Department

Briefly News also reported that the SIU uncovered a corruption syndicate within South Africa's Department of Home Affairs.

Officials allegedly received over R16 million through unlawful visa and permit issuance. Applications were sent via WhatsApp for expedited approval, and once approved, payments followed almost immediately.

Source: Briefly News