Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and his co-accused returned to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for their pre-trial hearing

The defence was unhappy with the State over a delay in disclosing all the materials requested before the latest court appearance

Acting Judge William Karam expressed frustration with the continuous postponements affecting the trial proceedings

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala’s pre-trial was postponed again. Image: The Legal SA

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s lawyer has accused the state of delaying the matter, as the attempted murder accused’s pre-trial hearing was postponed once again.

The controversial businessman is charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. Matlala will stand trial for the charges along with his wife, Tsakani, Teigo Floyd, and Musa Kekana. Kekana’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama, will also stand trial after she was charged with money laundering.

The five suspects are still awaiting a trial date, but numerous delays have meant that a pre-trial hearing could not be held, and a date for trial could not be set. That was the case during their latest appearance before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Defence accuses State of delay tactics

During the latest appearance before court on 26 February 2026, Matlala's lawyer, Advocate Anneline van den Heever, claims the state was delaying the matter by not providing certain particulars as requested.

"Most of the documentation should be in the possession of the State. It's a pure omission or deliberately withheld. It's the documents they refer to themselves. It's illegible documents we request to be legible, videos we've not been provided, the memory stick of the camera utilised at the crime scene, etc," van den Heever said.

The defence advocates for the other accused also complained that they were not furnished with all the material and thus could not proceed with the pre-trial. The matter has now been postponed until 18 March 2026.

Judge frustrated by constant delays

The latest delay did not impress Acting Judge William Karam, who expressed his exasperation with the number of postponements. He noted that the matter was supposed to be a pre-trial session, but faced several delays.

"This is no reflection on anyone, but the court's head is spinning from when we said the pre-trial will be conducted, to this morning being told no pre-trial for the fifth accused, to after tea being told no pre-trial will be conducted," he said.

His comments about no pre-trial for the fifth accused were in relation to Nzama not being able to proceed due to a change in legal representation. Nzama allegedly facilitated the transfer of funds for the hit on Thobejane. She is also requesting that the charges against her be withdrawn.

Nthabiseng Nzama has new legal representation, who is requesting that the charges be dropped against her. Image: News24/7 Update

Source: Facebook

What you need to know about Matlala’s case

Cat appears in court in flashy clothes

With Matlala only appearing in court again in October, he won't have a chance to wear his fancy outfits.

Briefly News reported that he turned heads when he recently appeared in court wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo suit and pants.

He also sported an expensive Rolex watch and informed the court about the properties he owns, which are valued at R8 million.

Source: Briefly News