Khusela Diko has credited President Cyril Ramaphosa for the success of a major Durban drug bust, saying law enforcement agencies have been strengthened under his leadership

She was referring to the discovery of an alleged drug lab in Umhlatuzana, Chatsworth, on 25 February 2026

Her remarks triggered fierce online backlash, with social media users referring to ongoing concerns of systemic challenges within SAPS

DURBAN- A member of parliament, Khusela Diko, has publicly attributed the success of a major drug bust in Durban to President Cyril Ramaphosa, drawing widespread debate online.

In a post on X, Diko, who sits in the ANC National Executive Committee, said noone can deny that under his leadership, law enforcement agencies have been strengthened and emboldened to tackle corruption.

What incident was she referring to?

Her comments came shortly after authorities uncovered an apparent drug lab at a home in Umhlatuzana, Chatsworth, on 25 February 2026. The operation, conducted jointly by the Hawks, Metro Police, and SAPS, led to the arrest of one suspect following a three-year investigation. Law enforcement sources indicate that the location had been under surveillance for about a year.

During searches, police reportedly seized Mandrax and cocaine, with investigations ongoing across Durban.

Diko's posts sparked backlash on social media, with over 1,000 comments questioning her decision to credit the President amid ongoing criticisms of policing in South Africa and recent revelations from commissions highlighting systemic issues within SAPS. Many users expressed frustration, arguing that law enforcement successes should not be politically attributed while wider concerns about crime and corruption remain.

Social media reacts

@LwandileLanga1 wrote:

"As much as we see arrests, the conviction rate is still low. I'm one of those who were against the Madlanga commission, because of the inaction on recommendations. However, it has revealed too much rot in our criminal justice system. We will judge him on his actions on recommendations."

@kazwane7 said:

"The day we see u behind bars is the day we will agree with your statement."

@Hlangu_AM asked:

"If they have been strengthened, why are other provinces sleeping? This seems to be a Mkhwanazi factor. The less said about NPA, the better."

@_MGLKD_ stated:

"Only because Mkhwanazi stood up and did something about it, hence this is only happening in KZN. Are you also saying that the police and NPA were so weak under Zuma that you managed to get away with PPE corruption?

@khumnathi185225 commented:

"Ramaphosa cheerleaders and praise singers are annoying. Ramaphosa has been the president since 2018, and the country has been on a slippery slope and leaderless since. The ANC created the mess we find ourselves in."

Diko's character is still in question after the PPE scandal

It is not the first time Diko has landed in hot water. In 2021, the Special Investigations Unit recommended disciplinary processes against Diko, who was then the Presidential Spokesperson, for PPE irregularities. A report claimed that Khusela Diko's husband was awarded a R125 million contract to supply personal protective equipment to the government. The province handed her husband two contracts worth R47 million and R78 million during COVID-19.

Police bust a major mandrax and cocaine operation in Chatsworth. Images: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News also reported that Khusela Diko was fired from her position as the presidency spokesperson, but will remain in public service. Mondli Gungubele, the Presidency Minister, revealed the news on Tuesday, 31 August 2021, where he gave an explanation as to why. The news follows a probe into allegations of PPE tender corruption levelled against Diko and her late husband.

