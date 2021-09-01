Khusela Diko Fired from Spokesperson Position, Will Still Be in Public Service

Khusela Diko has been fired from her position as the presidency spokesperson but will remain in public service

Mondli Gungubele, Presidency Minister, revealed the news on Tuesday, 31 August where he gave an explanation as to why

The news follows a probe into allegations of PPE tender corruption levelled against Diko and her late husband

Khusela Diko has been let go from her position as spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Diko will, however, will keep her public service position. The news was announced on Tuesday, 31 August by Presidency Minister Mondli Gungubele.

The presidency completed the disciplinary process against Diko over her inability to reveal her interest in specific companies. The disclosure of the information is imperative and required by public service regulations of interests in terms of finances.

Khusela Diko has been axed from her position as presidency spokesperson but will remain in public service. @KhuselaS

Source: Twitter

eNCA reported that the above comes after a probe into allegations against Diko as well as her husband. The probe was conducted by the Special Investigating Unit and was with regard to PPE tender corruption with the health department in Gauteng.

A report published by TimesLIVE revealed that in a statement released by Gungubele, it was stated that Diko had been served with a warning for the offence. He went to explain that the management of the presidency took action against Diko from a recommendation put forward by the SIU.

Gungubele revealed that Diko will come back to a public service position when she returns to work.

Lindiwe Zulu withdraws plan to have a Government-run social security plan

In other political news, Briefly News reported that Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu has removed the controversial state-run social security plan. The proposal of the plan suggested that employees pay up to 12% of their salaries to the fund.

The Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform (2021), as the fund is known, was published in mid-August. In a gazette published on Tuesday, 31 August, Zulu revealed that the fund had been withdrawn but did not provide any reasons why.

According to a report by eNCA, the Green Paper Plan galvanised fierce opposition groups who threatened to fight the plan in court. TimesLIVE reported that the plan sets contributions that will be between 8% and 12% of their salaries. The ceiling of the earnings is R276 000 annually.

Who will pay and what is the earning bracket?

According to News24, all employees and employers will, in the beginning, be required to pay up to 12% of their money. The current salary ceiling is earnings of R276 000 per annum. If one earns this amount per year, they will pay a maximum of 12%. This equates to R33 100, or around R2 760 per month.

Those who earn less than R22 320 per annum will have a Government subsidy. This means that low-income workers will not have to contribute, however, a Government-backed annuity will be drawn up for them.

Source: Briefly.co.za