A young lady took to TikTok and reflected on how well her hardworking mother raised her with no help

In a video, the woman reflected on how much easier her life has become because of her mother

Many people were touched as the woman explained almost everything her mother did to give her a comfortable life

A lady in corporate detailed how much her mother helped her throughout life. Image: @shammysbk10

One woman who is working in corporate gave her mother her flowers. In a video the woman explained exactly how her mother raised her while providing for her completely.

The TikTok video of the lady praising her mom for her selfless support and care got more than 20,000 likes. People were left in complete awe of her mother.

A woman celebrates single mother

In a video by @shammysbk10, she shared that her mother continues to take care of her even though she's an adult. The lady highlighted how her mother warms her water every day before work and then accompanies her to her transport. She also remembered how her mother used to have long dreadlocks when she was younger, which she sold to provide for her. The lady expressed that her wish in life is to make sure that her mother will always be provided for. Watch the video of the lady narrating everything her mother does below:

SA applauds woman's strong mother

Many people commented on the video, and they showered the woman's mom with compliments. Read the comments below:

Woman working in corporate welcomed her own child to the world. Image: shammysbk10

salmasnell commented:

"You are blessed. Prayers to you and your family🧡."

user45469229394834 said:

"I wish I experienced the same love from mine, she's alive almost 80 years old and I still struggle to connect😭"

Sinegugu Cele wrote:

"You can’t tell me mom’s are not angels 😭"

Linda🇿🇦 gushed:

"Your mom is the best, you’re blessed ❤️❤️.To the 'black tax' people I hope yall understand why some of us go hard for our parents,even building them a home before we build ours."

Gifts of Nights applauded:

"We love mama😭😭🥰🥰how i wish my mom would love me like this ,she curses me like akangizalanga...you are truly blessed my sister..🙏🥰"

Veronica shared:

"My mom wakes up early so that when I wake up at 04:30, my bath water is ready. She's always standing at he door when I drive out🥰🥰I'm truly blessed."

call.me.MrsBacon added:

"My mom used to do this when I was still at home😭girl would iron my uniform for work😭girl would rub my back when period pains hit 😭I’d come home to a cooked meal everyday😭🥹yoh that woman is my rock."

