A Port Elizabeth woman got the shock of her life when guests she had checked into her Airbnb the night before left with almost every single thing inside the unit. Heidi Sampson, who has been running her Airbnb for nine years, shared a TikTok video on 15 April 2026 showing the extent of the theft. The couple paid in cash and gave no obvious warning signs before they checked in.

Pictures of Heidi Sampson doing content for her TikTok account in her car. Images: Heidi Sampson

Source: TikTok

Nine years and nothing like this

Sampson walked through what was left of her unit in total disbelief. The guests had stripped the place bare, from the microwave, kettle and toaster to the air fryer and every electronic in the space. They pulled the TV off the wall, took the brackets and even ripped the plug sockets off. Door handles were removed throughout the unit. Towels, bedding, cushions and a mirror were gone too.

The damage went beyond the obvious. The guests dismantled the massage tables and walked out with them. They removed a large fan, a corner shelf, a plant table and the drawers from the cupboard. Even the shower head and bathroom railings were taken. The only thing they left behind was the fridge, a bed and the box of an iron.

Sampson said police had not yet come to take fingerprints at the time she posted the video. She was careful not to touch anything to preserve the scene. The unit, which she described as beautiful, had been completely hollowed out by people she had trusted enough to welcome inside.

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See the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News