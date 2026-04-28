EZULWINI, ESWATINI— One of Eswatini's monarch King Mswati II’s bodyguards allegedly committed suicide during Mswati’s 40th anniversary as the Swati king on 26 April 2026.

King Mswati II's bodyguard killed himself. Image: Will Brown

Source: Getty Images

According to Swaziland News, the incident happened at the Royal Villas in Ezulwini at an event that was attended by African dignitaries. These included President Cyril Ramaphosa, Lesotho King Letsie II, former President and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president Jacob Zuma, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Lieutenant Colani Mdluli was stationed as part of the military officers who provided security for Mswati II’s mother, Queen Ntombi Tfwala.

Officer allegedly commits suicide

Close family members of the Royal guard, Lieutenant Colani Mdluli, told Swaziland News that Mdluli had complained in the past about low salaries. This was despite reports from The Nation Magazine that Mswati is up for a R50 million salary increase. However, they do not know the specific reason why he took his own life.

Netizens react to the incident

Social media users commenting on Swaziland News’ @SwaziNews X account were stunned by the incident.

Proletarate said:

“The sad part is that soon he will be yesterday’s news. Someone will fill the position ASAP. Not sure if salaries will be increased because of this. Sad, though.”

BantuKing asked:

“How are you supposed to be safe when you underpay your bodyguards?”

Lungah was hurt.

“But the kids are dancing on TikTok, displaying their golden palaces while workers are paid peanuts.”

Indestructible said:

“Shame, man. Maybe he couldn’t take it anymore. The king should be ashamed.”

Source: Briefly News