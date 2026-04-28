A British tourist sparked a heated conversation after comparing the contrasting atmospheres of Johannesburg and Cape Town

The video was shared on Instagram, leaving locals intrigued as the creator labelled the Mother City as a European escape

Social media users were split, with some agreeing on lifestyle differences while others defended the unique beauty of both cities

A British traveller said to him, Johannesburg felt more African than Cape Town. Image: @saintjidz

Source: Instagram

A traveller’s honest assessment of South Africa’s two major hubs went viral after he shared the stark economic and cultural gaps between the cities.

The clip was shared by Instagram user @saintjidz on 24 April 2026, where it amassed many views and comments from locals who agreed and disagreed with his views.

Comparing the two cities, the creator said there was a massive difference between the two cities. He described Johannesburg as the true definition of Africa and said Cape Town was similar to Europe. The creator said the Mother City is a place that the Europeans go to when they're trying to escape. One of his reasons for his theory was based on the amount of outdoor activity and sightseeing in the city. He added that for tourists, it is a perfect spot in terms of affordability, as they bring stronger currencies than the rand.

The tourist's comparison of Cape Town and Johannesburg

The O.R. Tambo International Airport staff's attitude was a disappointment for the creator, who felt disappointed by their customer service, but noted that it was not everyone. Instagram user @saintjidz raved about Johannesburg's vibe. He said when in the city, you can feel the culture and vibe, noting that the City of Gold was a perfect spot for a turn up. The gap between rich and poor people in Cape Town was also mentioned by the British man. He shared that while some people live in luxury homes in areas such as Sea Point, owning yachts, others in the township live in poverty.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA debates the tourist's theory

The clip gained massive views and over 100 comments from social media users who shared their opinions on the topic at hand. Many users agreed with the creator's views about Cape Town being a magnet for European tourists because of its breathtaking views. They did, however, also pointed out that Johannesburg had a lot to offer than just vibes or turn-ups. Some users said there was no need to compare the two cities, calling them both beautiful. Others were unimpressed with the creator's view of the Mother City being like Europe.

Viewers debated the tourist's views, with some agreeing to some extent with him. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @kevin_agastra commented:

"Been to Langa in the morning and then went to Clifton in the evening, to think it’s about a 20-minute drive away is absolutely insane. The difference is otherworldly and incredibly sad 😔."

User @sarutheone shared:

"As a Southern African travel planner, I find your take interesting. Cape Town is indeed an elite destination. I would like to add that the experience of a region is more about who you are with rather than where you are going. Secondly, what is described as being a vibe is also subjective depending on who the receiver is. Great comparison there."

User @tebpek added:

"No need to compare. Both cities have their own qualities."

User @ marekanolo said:

"Cape Town is not like Europe, Cape Town is Cape Town."

User @ ta_gcakes commented:

"You're spot on, also the cost of living in Cape Town is insanely high for an ordinary South African citizen compared to Joburg.🫱🏽‍🫲🏿🔥."

User @lero6287 shared:

"There are certain places in Joburg that look like New York."

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

A traveller from America cautioned tourists about the high expenses associated with visiting the Mother City, warning those with a limited budget not to visit the city.

A South African woman visiting the UK delivered a playful tourism pitch for the Cape Flats, advising tourists visiting Cape Town to also go there while conducting an interview.

A USA entrepreneur booked a seven-night stay at the iconic Iron Man Villa in Cape Town and paid over R330K a day, totalling over R2 million.

Source: Briefly News