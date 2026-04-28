The remains of US influencer Ashly Robinson were returned to her family in New Jersey as they prepare for her final farewell next week

The update shared on Instagram left many viewers feeling suspicious after it was revealed that she returned with some things missing

Social media users called for a deeper investigation, with others questioning the lack of communication from her fiancé since her passing

The father of influencer Ashly Robinson confirmed that her remains were returned to the US. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

The grieving family of Ashly Robinson shared an update about her case after their daughter’s return to the country in preparation for her funeral.

The clip was shared on the Instagram account @theshaderoom on 28 April 2026, where it gained thousands of comments from viewers who showed an interest in the story.

While speaking to TMZ, Ashly’s father, Harry Robisnon, confirmed that his daughter’s remains were returned to New Jersey on Friday, 24 April. The family, however, revealed that none of her personal belongings, including her engagement ring, have been turned over to them.

Missing belongings spark further questions

The dad stated that investigators have not provided a timeline for the return of these items, leading the family to believe they are being held as the case remains active. In search for the truth, the family has conducted an independent autopsy, awaiting results. The Instagram account @theshaderoom also noted that the Robinsons were working on obtaining hotel surveillance footage from her final hours. They also noted that they have had almost no communication with her fiancé, Joe McCann, since her passing.

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See the Instagram post below:

SA discusses the influencer's death

The post went viral, garnering 3.3K comments from social media users debating the latest news on the subject. Many viewers were happy that Ashly had arrived back home to her family, saying burying her remains would be the beginning of their healing journey. Some said investigators should also interview the hotel workers who were on duty that day, suspecting that the influencer's death could have been a crime of passion or that someone at the hotel did something. Others advised women sightseers, especially those exploring countries outside the US, to travel in groups instead for their own safety.

Ashly’s family is currently working to obtain hotel surveillance footage to gain clarity on the influencer’s final hours. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

User @shorty_trap commented:

"I don't know why I think the hotel workers should be under investigation, too. Either this is a crime of passion, or someone at that hotel did something."

User @ashleysmith.tv shared:

"This story is so odd."

User @amazing_amy797 added:

"This whole story is heartbreaking and disturbing. A young woman lost her life on her birthday while travelling, and now her family has to deal with even more pain and unanswered questions. Praying for justice, truth, and peace for her loved ones because this is beyond tragic🙏🏽💔."

User @ therealeazyeconomicz said:

"If you’re gonna travel out of the country, please travel in groups, especially women."

User @jakehunter88 shared:

"This is going to make for a great murder documentary 🎬 🔪, just wait on it."

User @_bronterose commented:

"So happy she has been returned and is a step closer to resting peacefully once and for all. We love you, Ash 💕."

3 Briefly News death-related articles

An American influencer was found dead in a luxury resort in Zanzibar while on holiday with her partner, two days after he proposed.

A popular American TikTok influencer, Rachel Tussey, has tragically passed away following severe complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Ashly Robinson's mother revealed that her daughter told her on FaceTime that she and her fiancé Joe McCann had a big argument a few hours before she died in Zanzibar.

Source: Briefly News