A popular influencer, Rachel Tussey, has tragically passed away following severe complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure

Her husband confirmed the news in a heartbreaking post, stating that she passed away in hospice care after being left without oxygen for several minutes

Social media users were left heartbroken by the devastating update, flooding the comments section with tributes and condolences to the family

Popular TikToker Rachel Tussey has tragically passed away following complications from a cosmetic procedure. Image: Rachel Tussey

Source: Facebook

The social media community is in mourning following the tragic death of beloved American TikTok creator Rachel Tussey, who died at the age of 47.

The news was originally shared by Briefly News' sister publication, Tuko.co.ke, on their Facebook account. The post shared on 19 March 2026 touched many viewers who were stunned by her sudden passing.

Rachel, known to her TikTok followers as “@midlifeunmuted,” had been open about her excitement for her tummy tuck procedure. What was meant to be a routine surgery, however, turned into a nightmare when she became unresponsive in the recovery room in a US hospital.

Complications follow after a “mommy makeover” procedure

Her husband revealed that she was left without oxygen for over six minutes, leading to irreversible brain damage. After being moved to hospice care, she eventually lost her battle. Rachel leaves behind her husband and three children.

Watch Rachel minutes before the "mommy makeover" procedure in the TikTok video below:

Understanding the risks of a mommy makeover

While a mommy makeover can provide transformative results, it is a complex combination of multiple surgeries that carries some medical risks. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, potential complications include infection, poor wound healing, anaesthesia risks, and more serious issues like blood clots or cardiac events. To ensure the highest level of safety, patients are urged to choose a board-certified plastic surgeon to perform the procedure. This must be carried out in an accredited surgical facility where emergency protocols are strictly followed.

SA mourns the content creator

The tragedy sparked a massive conversation online regarding the risks of cosmetic surgeries. On the Tuko Facebook account, social media users expressed their shock at the news of Rachel’s passing. Many viewers sent their condolences to the family, wishing them acceptance and healing from the pain. One user noted how cosmetic surgeries were now proving not to be completely safe, following another similar death of an influencer.

Viewers sent Rachel's family their condolences after learning of her passing. Image: Rachel Tussey

Source: TikTok

User @Maxwel Kauku asked:

"Why is it that almost every post that begins with "popular TikTokker" ends sadly?"

User @Mildred Luke Walupe

"As long as I am breathing, I'm ok, ladies, jamani."

Ezina Ongaro

"Sorry to the bereaved family, the rest should learn that cosmetic surgeries are not safe any more."

3 Briefly News death-related articles

Source: Briefly News