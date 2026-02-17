A heart-warming video of a homeless man leading a choir at a JMPD officer’s funeral captivated thousands of South Africans

In a video shared on TikTok, the man demonstrated incredible vocal talent and passion while leading a classic gospel song

Social media users launched a massive search for the singer, with locals providing leads on his whereabouts in Johannesburg

A homeless man led the law enforcement choir with an emotional rendition of a popular gospel song. Image: @teemuh27

A powerful display of talent united social media users in a mission to change a stranger's life after he took over the lead singer’s role at a funeral.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @teemuh27 on January 9 2026, where it went viral, touching the hearts of many viewers who wished to help him.

The homeless man was captured leading the law enforcement officers' choir during a JMPD member’s funeral. Singing the medley version of Ngena Noah, the man’s soulful performance and animated actions showed a profound love for music that moved everyone in attendance.

The search for a star

The content creator, TikTok user @teemuh27, captioned his post with an urgent plea, asking the public for help in locating the talented singer, a sentiment shared by many viewers.

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA reacts to the talented man’s video

The clip gained traction, amassing over 4.6K comments from an online community that was in awe of his vocal range. Many viewers expressed an immediate desire to assist him, asking to be notified the moment he is found so they can offer support or professional opportunities. One viewer claimed that the man frequently sleeps near the Booysens police station, advising those searching to arrive early to catch him. Others took a moment to praise the cameraman, noting that his decision to record the performance was the reason the world was exposed to the man’s talent.

The man’s video sparked a nationwide search for the singer, with many offering financial and professional help. Image: Ketut Subayinto

User @Nomsa Theodora added:

"A true definition of don't judge a book by its cover. Such a soul healer😍."

User @dlakadla said:

"Well done to the one who took the video. They are the reason this guy being recognised 🥺."

User @leska x lover shared:

"I want to donate clothes to him. Where does he come from?"

User @Nelly said:

"He sang at my uncle's burial last year, and we forgot to cry. He has a healing voice🥰."

User @Nqobizitha Nkadlana advised:

"He sleeps opposite Booysens police station. Get there just before 6 am, and you will find him."

User @Nqabisile asked:

"Can we collect donations for him to buy clothes?"

