A young South African woman shocks viewers after revealing she left her nursing career to return to matric full-time

As she explains her journey, it becomes clear her decision is based on long-term goals rather than starting over

Her story went viral and sparked mixed reactions, with some inspired by her courage, while others question the risks involved

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Most people move forward after building a career, not backwards. That’s why one woman’s decision has left many people trying to understand her next move. On paper, everything looked like success, but behind it, there was a choice that didn’t make sense to everyone.

The picture on the left showed Peaches wearing a nursing uniform at her old job. Image: @pea.ches19

Source: TikTok

At a time when many people are trying to move forward in their careers, one woman made a decision that left a lot of people doing a double-take. TikTok user @pea.ches19 shared a video on 16 March 2026, explaining why she resigned as a professional nurse and went back to Grade 12 full-time. Her story quickly gained attention, especially after viewers questioned why she would take such a step after already qualifying and working in the field.

After being challenged in the comments, she broke down her full journey. She revealed that she first matriculated in 2018 at just 16, turning 17, then went on to study BSc in Molecular and Life Sciences at the University of Limpopo before being accepted into Limpopo College of Nursing the same year.

By July 2023, she had completed her diploma and qualified as a registered nurse across multiple disciplines, including general nursing, midwifery, psychiatry, and community nursing. She then completed her community service and even graduated later that year.

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Unexpected decision sparked curiosity and debate

Despite all of that progress, user @pea.ches19 made the decision to return to matric full-time in 2025 at the age of 22, turning 23. She explained that she did not want to simply upgrade her marks, as she felt that approach would not give her the results she wanted.

Her honesty left many people surprised, with some calling her journey inspiring and others questioning the risks involved. Still, she stood by her decision, making it clear that sometimes the path forward is not always a straight line.

The picture on the left showed the woman sharing her decision to leave her nursing job. Image: @pea.ches19

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

MaK asked:

“Please tell me you upgraded because you want to go into pharmacy 😭😭 pleaseeeeee.”

Rulani wrote:

“2025 was truly our Jordan year. I also went back to high school full-time to repeat matric after completing a BSc degree. I’m currently in my first year of Medicine. The world definitely did not come to an end. 🥹”

SeBrill asked:

“Professional nurse? Like an honours degree? Tjo. 👏🏽👌🏾”

Lalla136 wrote:

“Why? 💔😭 Nursing is my dream job, but unfortunately, I’m doing teaching now. 💔😭”

Ttm_TshegoM asked:

“Hey, do you mind explaining your upgrading path? 🥹”

Seeno wrote:

“Hey, stranger, you’ve gained a follower because this is my last year as a nurse. Next year I’ll be behind a desk full-time. 🥹❤️”

Zeethu wrote:

“Guess what? I’m in Grade 12 and next year I want to change my subjects because yes, everyone can be a doctor and I’ll be one because that’s what I want!”

Dlamini247 asked:

“Hey sis, I wanted to ask if it’s possible for me to add Life Sciences if I want to upgrade my marks. The thing is, I didn’t do Life Sciences.”

Gundo Victoria wrote:

“You also helped me pass my Grade 12 with a bachelor's, and I really appreciate it. 🥰👏”

Shudufhadzo Tshivhase wrote:

“Motivated… staff nurse here, permanently employed, rewriting two subjects this year at 32 😭.”

Umpaha wrote:

“Thank you for the help. It was nice having you as the big sister of the class 😘😘.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about nurses

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A South African nurse working in the US shared some unexpected work culture differences that caught her off guard, leaving Mzansi puzzeled.

A young nurse’s video challenged long-held perceptions about attitude and care in South African public hospitals, offering a softer perspective many don’t expect.

Source: Briefly News