A TikTok video shows a young student and his friend taking part in an amapiano dance challenge

Uncle Waffles' Zenzele took over TikTok, and the viral dance challenge has been making rounds on the short-form video platform

People could not help but be thoroughly entertained by a schoolboy who hopped onto the trend

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Zenzele dance challenge is showing no signs of slowing down. Some of the latest to hop onto the amapiano trend were two schoolmates who attracted lots of attention.

A white schoolboy's 'Zenzele' dance challenge reminded people of Donald Trump's false racial discrimination claims. Image: @stunna.conna

Source: TikTok

The video of the dancing received more than 200,000 likes from entertained viewers. People commented on the video, cracking jokes about how smooth the students were with the amapiano dance challenge.

2 high schoolers slay Zenzele dance

In a TikTok by @stunna.conna, the high schooler danced with his friend to Uncle Waffles' Zenzele. The two nailed the amapiano routine with very little effort. The clip was captioned "#umlungu" referencing that amapiano is most popular among the black population in South Africa. Watch the video of the two students dancing below:

Amapiano takes over the world

The South African music genre amapiano took over the world by Storm. One of the biggest international pop stars is Mzansi's Tyla, and she broke onto the scene with amapiano. Uncle Waffles has also become an international sensation thanks to her impeccable DJ skills and dance moves.

Uncle Waffles' 'Zenzele' dance challenge has been trending on TikTok. Image: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Other South African amapiano hits have made waves overseas. Tyler ICU became a global superstar after his hit song Mnike reached viral status. Rihanna named the South African amapiano song her favorite of the year in 2023. Tyler ICU's music has remained popular overseas, as one video shows a German DJ playing Jealousy by the local artist.

SA floored by white boy's Zenzele dance

Many people commented on the video in awe of how well the students danced, especially the white school boy. Some used the video of the interracial friends to hit back at Donald Trump, who claimed there was racial discrimination against white people in South Africa. Read online users' hilarious comments about the dancing duo below:

MapsMaphello said:

"Ama 2k mara they are a true Mzansi's reflection. Uphi latata with an orange wig abone le unity in South Africa 🇿🇦 ❤️💛"

Monica❤️ joked:

"Terrible things are happening in South Africa."

ndlunkulu nkonyana WROTE:

"The children don't have problems until parents teach them hatred. 😏"

UThusini🎀 commented on the video's caption:

"Hashtag yona??😭😂"

Cat was amused:

"Easy white chocolate!!"

donnyouttahere was impressed:

"It must be something in the water in SA😩"

4 Briefly News amapiano dance videos

A woman's dancing skills took the audience by surprise after she limped onto the stage before letting loose to amapiano.

One young schoolgirl flexed her sense of rhythm after she delivered an entertaining amapiano dance routine.

South Africans fell in love with a Korean TikTokker who immersed himself in South African culture by dancing to amapiano.

Amapiano is beloved by everyone, including toddlers, and one went viral after busting impressive amapiano moves.

Source: Briefly News