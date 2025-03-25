A talented dancer from abroad left social media users stunned after appearing to limp onto the stage before flawlessly executing popular Amapiano moves

The video shared on Instagram, captured the woman blending different dance challenges into one seamless performance, impressing both her fellow dancers and viewers online

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise, saying they didn't expect such fire moves from her entrance, while others wished they could dance like her

A lady from abroad lit up her studio's dance floor showing off smooth Amapiano moves. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Dancing always has a way of bringing people together, and one talented woman had social media in a frenzy with her unexpected performance. A video showed her stepping onto the stage as if she was struggling to walk before bursting into an energetic Amapiano routine.

The clip was shared under Instagram account @dickzenlong and quickly gained massive traction, attracting thousands of views and comments from entertained social media users.

The woman shocks the crowd with her dancing skills

A group of dancers stand watching as a woman moves onto centre stage, seemingly limping. Just as onlookers wonder what is happening, she turns around and effortlessly transitions into Amapiano dance moves. She blends various iconic dance challenges, moving from the Mnike challenge to Mlando dance moves with insane precision.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her fellow dancers hype her up as she flawlessly switches, delivering an impressive choreography that had the crowd erupting in cheers. The woman's confidence and skill left everyone entertained making her performance a viral sensation.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA loves the lady's choreography

The comments section was buzzing with excitement as social media users gushed over the woman's impressive dance routine. Many could not believe the flawless execution after seeing her entrance. Others shared that her video was the cutest thing they had seen all day.

Some were inspired and wished they could learn the moves, while others proudly claimed the dance as a true representation of Amapiano's global influence.

Mzansi peeps speculated that a lady was trained by local dancer Limpopo Boy after seeing her amapiano moves. Image: valentinrussanov

Source: Getty Images

User @sindis.kitchen added:

"She smoked it😍😍."

Usergradwellfisherl said:

"Her start and execution👌. She must with the beat though but I'll give her a strong 9/10."

User @goshenmpepele commented:

"One of the group members which was trained by Limpopo boy 😅."

User @munenembeko shared:

"Ten times better than going to the gym or jogging …. Keep it up, lady!!! ❤️🥰👍🏾

User @lekoloanemaletu added:

"Enough for today. I don't want to see anyone dancing for at least today."

User @g_numero_uno said:

"Not because I love amapiano...but now that's a real passionate dancer! can watch her all day."

3 Briefly News articles about dancers

Five learners from Wynberg Boys High showed off their breakdancing moves in a school hall full of learners, wowing them and online users who took to the comment feed to praise them.

Two guys got out of a slow-moving taxi in heavy traffic and showed off their seamless dance moves, which were in synch as if they practised together.

Two ladies mastered a Zulu traditional dance-inspired choreography in heels, moving to the sound of the hit song Skuta Baba, leaving social media users entertained.

Source: Briefly News