A Korean content creator has captured Mzansi's hearts with his adorable interpretation of an Amapiano dance challenge. Popular TikTokker @sechan._.kim, who regularly showcases his love for South African culture through various challenges, took on the Boom Challenge with an endearing twist that perfectly blends Korean aegyo with South African dance moves.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The rise of Amapiano worldwide

Amapiano, South Africa's homegrown music genre that emerged from the townships in the late 2000s, has evolved from an underground movement to a global phenomenon. Combining deep house beats with kwaito rhythms, the genre has attracted international attention through social media challenges and viral videos.

The content creator's take on the challenge incorporates aegyo, a distinctly Korean form of acting cute and flirtatious, traditionally expected from K-pop idols. His interpretation of the Boom Challenge to ANATII & Busta Rhymes & Chley's hit demonstrates how South African music continues to inspire cross-cultural connections.

One young man posted a video showing his Amampiano dance moves for the Boom challenge. Images: @sechan._.kim

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to cultural fusion

@Chiamaka❤️‍🩹 joked:

"Lee Min Ho dey dance amapiano ke😂"

@dark_spider wrote:

"Totally not crying on the inside bc the moves are hilarious."

@🥺❤️‍🩹Official_Sne❤️‍🩹🥺 commented:

"Hey lasizwe's twin 🎀🤭❤️‍🩹how are you pookie ❤️‍🔥🤭"

@Buttercup💫🌱 shared:

"Literally saw Nkhensani today 😂😂😂"

@Grace_Isaac noted:

"This boy no dey sleep, I've never been online and he's not live on TikTok 🥺"

@makawele asked:

"Who's watching on Tuesday afternoon 🤣🤣"

