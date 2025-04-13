Tim Burton's girlfriend: Inside his romance with Monica Bellucci

Tim Burton is a famous filmmaker recognised for his unique style, blending dark themes with an impulsive touch in his movies. Over the years, he has been associated with several talented women, including Monica Bellucci, his current girlfriend. Tim Burton's girlfriend once confessed about their meeting:

Tim has been a special human encounter: he is a beautiful soul, and I'm very happy.

Profile summary

Who is Tim Burton’s girlfriend?

Monica Bellucci is Tim Burton’s girlfriend. The celebrity couple made their first red carpet-appearance as a couple on 19 October 2023. It happened during the premiere of Diabolik Chi Sei? at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in the Italian capital.

Their public debut showcased a genuine connection, with observers noting how happy and in love they seemed together. She once told Elle France in June 2023:

What I can say... I'm glad I met the man, first of all. It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins.

Who is Monica Bellucci?

Bellucci is a famous Italian actress and model. She was born on 30 September 1964. She is 60 years old as of March 2025.

The model pursued a career in law. While studying at the University of Perugia, she modelled on the side to earn money for school, leading her to pursue a modelling career.

Monica joined Elite Model Management and later acting. She made her acting debut on television in 1990 and was featured in Bram Stoker's Dracula. She garnered fame after casting in the French thriller The Apartment (1996). Sharing with the Guardian, she said:

I started when I was very young, but at the same time, I was going to school. Then, when I moved into film, I was already 25 and independent. I got into the world of cinema already protected.

Tim Burton's partner is admired for her talent, beauty, and versatility in European and Hollywood cinema. She has won several awards, including David di Donatello, Globo d'oro, and Nastro d'Argento.

Exploring Monica Bellucci’s relationships

Bellucci has been married twice, first to Italian photographer Claudia Carlos Basso and then to French actor Vincent Cassel. Her marriage to Basso lasted from 1990 to 1994.

She married Cassell in 1999, and their union lasted until their divorce in 2013. Together, they have two daughters, Deva and Leonie. In 2009, Cassell openly described Bellucci as his first real love. In his words published in the Guardian:

I didn't have many girlfriends in my youth. I was an active young man, jumping from one girl to the next, but never with anyone for more than three or four months. Monica was my first real love.

An account of Tim Burton’s dating history

Tim Burton has had several notable relationships. Per E! Online, he married German artist Lena Gieseke from 1987 to 1991. After their divorce, he dated model and actress Lisa Marie, who appeared in several of his films but split in 2001.

Burton began a long-term relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter that same year. They never married but had two children together before separating in 2014.

As People published, there are rumours that Burton started dating Italian actress Monica Bellucci in 2022 after Bellucci presented Burton with an award at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France. They made their relationship public in 2023.

Before their relationship began, Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton first met in 2006 on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Is Tim Burton still with Monica Bellucci?

The lovebirds are still dating and no news of separating. The couple were reportedly seen walking hand in hand at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France.

A month before, Monica Bellucci's boyfriend partnered with Vogue Magazine to wish her a happy birthday on 30 September 2024. The Instagram post was captioned:

Happy Birthday dear Monica, with love, Tim.

Tim Burton’s girlfriend, Monica Bellucci, is a talented Italian actress and model making headlines with her blossoming relationship and professional collaborations. Her acting career spans Italian and French arthouse films in addition to blockbusters.

