Who is Monica Bellucci's spouse today? All about the actress' dating history

Monica Bellucci's spouse has often been the envy of many. From the world's most romantic locales to the glitzy red carpets, her love stories have ignited curiosity. Join us on a journey through the captivating tale of Monica Bellucci's history of spouses.

Monica Bellucci during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on 31 August 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: UGC

Monica Bellucci is known for her successful career as an actress and model. She is best known for her prominent roles in various shows and films, including The Passion of the Christ. She has also graced the pages of Dolce & Gabbana and French Elle magazines. With fame comes great interest in her personal life, especially who her spouse or husband is.

Monica Bellucci’s profile and bio summary

Full name Monica Anna Maria Bellucci Gender Female Date of birth 30 September 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Citta Di Castello, Italy Current residence Paris, France Nationality Italian Ethnicity Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Father Brunella Briganti Mother Pasquale Bellucci Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Tim Burton Children Deva Cassel, Léonie Cassel Education University of Perugia Profession Actress, fashion model Net worth $45 million Active since 1990 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Facebook

Who is Monica Bellucci?

Monica Anna Maria Bellucci is an Italian actress and model. She is best known for her prominent roles in Malena, The Matrix Revolution, The Matrix Reloaded, and Shoot 'Em Up. In 2018, Forbes named her one of the 100 most successful Italian women.

Is Monica Bellucci half-Persian?

Monica is of Italian descent. Her parents, Brunella Briganti and Pasquale Bellucci, are from Italy. Her father owned a trucking company, while her mother was a housewife and amateur painter. She is the only child in her family.

How old is Monica Bellucci, and when was she born?

The famous American actress is 59 years of age as of 2023. She was born on 30 September 1964 in Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy, and was raised in Lama.

Monica is multilingual and can speak Italian, English, French, Persian, and Spanish fluently. She also speaks a little Portuguese. After completing her high school education, she attended the University of Perugia and studied law.

Monica Bellucci during the 39th Turin Film Festival on 30 November 2021 in Turin, Italy. Photo: Stefano Guidi

Source: Getty Images

Modeling career

Monica is an actress and fashion model. She professionally began modelling in 1988 after she joined Elite Model Management. She worked for renowned fashion designers and appeared on numerous magazine covers before transitioning to acting in the early 1990s. She made her acting debut in the Italian film Vita coi figli (1990).

Monica Bellucci’s movies and TV shows

Her breakthrough came in 1996 after she portrayed the role of Lisa in The Apartment. A list of the most popular movies and TV shows include:

Matrix (2003)

(2003) The Passion of the Christ (2004)

(2004) Twin Peak (2017)

(2017) Spectre (2015)

(2015) Mafia Mamma (2023)

(2023) Beetlejuice 2 (2024)

What is Monica Bellucci’s net worth?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned Italian fashion model has an alleged net worth of $45 million. Her income is primarily attributed to her career as an actress and fashion model. She also earns from brand endorsements.

Who is Monica Bellucci's spouse?

The actress does not have a husband at the moment. However, she has been married twice before. She was married Vincent Cassel from 3 August 1999 to 26 August 2013 and Claudio Carlos Basso from 3 January 1990 to 25 June 1994.

Who is Monica Belluci’s partner?

Tim Burton received the Lumiere Award from Monica Bellucci during the Tim Burton Lumiere Award ceremony on 21 October 2022 in Lyon, France. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre

Source: Getty Images

The prominent Italian actress is in a romantic relationship with Tim Burton, an American filmmaker, director, animator, and artist. Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton first met on the red carpet at Cannes in 2006. The pair reconnected in October 2022 at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, where the actress presented Tim with a lifetime achievement award.

Bellucci and Burton sparked dating rumours after they were spotted spending time together in Madrid. They were also seen kissing outside The Ritz Paris hotel on Valentine's Day in February 2022. After months of rumours, Monica Bellucci confirmed her relationship with Tim Burton during an interview with Elle France in June 2023.

Monica Bellucci’s past relationships

Aside from dating Tim Burton, the famous actress has also been linked to other men in the entertainment industry. Find out who the actress has dated over the years.

Nicolas Lefèbvre (2017-2019)

Nicolas Lefebvre and Monica Bellucci on 6 June 2019 in Paris, France. Photo: Foc Kan

Source: Getty Images

Nicolas Lefebvre is a contemporary French artist and former model based in Paris. Nicolas Lefèbvre and Monica met through a mutual friend and started dating in 2017. The two made their relationship public during a Chanel show at the Grand Palais in Paris in early March 2019.

While the pair remained relatively private about their relationship, they shared a strong connection, as evidenced by their frequent public appearances together. However, their relationship was short-lived, as they parted ways in early July 2019.

Vincent Cassel (1999-2013)

Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel during 2006 Cannes Film Festival - "Indigenes" Premiere at Palais des Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

The French actor and Monica first met on the set of the film The Apartment in 1996. They dated for three years before tying the knot on 2 August 1999 in Monaco. Bellucci and Cassel were cast together in nine films from 1996 to 2006.

The former couple had two daughters, Deva Cassel, born on 12 September 2004, and Léonie, born on 21 May 2010. Monica Bellucci’s children were born in Rome. The family lived in Italy, France, Brazil, and England before they announced their separation on 26 August 2013, which eventually led to their divorce. Despite their divorce, the two have remained close friends.

Telman Ismailov (2009)

Telman Ismailov and Monica Bellucci at the Mardan Palace Hotel on 23 May 2009 in Antalya, Turkey. Photo: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Telman is an Azerbaijani-born businessman and entrepreneur. Telman and Monica sparked dating rumours in 2009 following her split from her husband, Vincent Cassel. The two reportedly met at a party hosted by Ismailov and were often seen together on several occasions. However, the alleged affair was relatively short-lived since they broke up after dating for a few months.

Claudio Basso (1990)

Claudio Basso, the Italian photographer, and Monica tied the knot in 1990 when the actress was 20 years old. However, their marital union proved to be short-lived, as they divorced after a mere six months.

Nicola Farron (1989-1995)

Nicola Farron is an Italian actor, known for Body Count, L'avaro and Un medico in famiglia. Nicola and Monica first met on the set of Vita coi figli and began dating after spending some time together. The two were in a relationship for almost six years before they parted ways in 995.

The topic of who Monica Bellucci's spouse is has been making headlines for over three decades. The prominent actress is not married at the moment. She is, however, in a relationship with Tim Burton, the iconic American filmmaker, director, animator, and artist.

