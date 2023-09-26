Priscilla Esterline, John Mellencamp's ex-wife: Here is her untold story

Priscilla Esterline was an American ex-celebrity spouse widely recognized as John Mellencamp's first wife. A talented singer-songwriter, John is best known for his catchy brand of heartland rock, encompassing traditional instrumentation. Sadly, Priscilla died in 2012. So, what happened to the ex-celebrity wife?

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

John Mellencamp at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: UGC

Esterline’s cause of death remains a mystery. However, she had married Mellencamp for over a decade before calling it quits in 1981, citing irreconcilable differences.

Priscilla Esterline’s profile summary and bio

Full name Priscilla Esterline Nickname Priscilla Gender Female Date of birth 1 November 1954 Date of death 8 September 2012 Age at death 58 years old Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Tecumseh, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband John Mellencamp Children 1 Parents La Vern and Arvilla Creger Siblings 2 Famous for Being an ex-celebrity wife Net worth $500,000

How old was Priscilla Esterline?

John Mellencamp at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Priscilla Esterline (aged 58 at the time of death) was born on 1 November 1954 in Tecumseh, Michigan. Her zodiac sign was Scorpio. Esterline’s parents, La Vern Richard and Arvilla Covell Creger, raised her alongside her sister and brother.

Priscilla Esterline’s height

Esterline stood 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighed 121 pounds (55 kilograms). The late ex-celebrity wife featured blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

How much was Priscilla Esterline’s net worth?

Various sources pen Priscilla’s net worth at $500,000 at her death in 2012. She reportedly amassed most of this wealth as a divorce settlement from her ex-husband, John.

Priscilla Esterline’s profiles

The Michigan native was not active on social media. She did not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is John Mellencamp?

Mellencamp has sold over 60 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018. He has received several accolades, including a Grammy Award for his natural talent.

John Mellencamp at the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen talk show. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: UGC

Here are some of John’s studio albums:

A Biography (1978)

(1978) John Cougar ( 1979)

1979) American Fool (1982)

(1982) Scarecrow (1985)

(1985) The Lonesome Jubilee (1987)

(1987) Big Daddy (1989)

(1989) Whenever We Wanted (1991)

(1991) Human Wheels (1993)

(1993) Rough Harvest (1999)

(1999) Trouble No More (2003)

(2003) Freedom’s Road (2007)

(2007) Life, Death, Love and Freedom (2008)

(2008) Plain Spoken (2014)

(2014) Sad Clowns & Hillbillies (2017)

(2017) Orpheus Descending (2023)

John Mellencamp’s age

John Mellencamp (aged 72 as of 2023) was born on 7 October, 1951 in Seymour, Indiana, USA. His zodiac sign is Libra. He is of German and Dutch ancestry. John attended Vincennes University and graduated in 1974.

John Mellencamp at the Farm Aid event in Bristow, Virginia. Photo: Riccardo S. Savi

Source: UGC

Who is John Mellencamp’s wife?

The renowned musician was married to Priscilla from 1970 until 1981. He then married Victoria Granucci from 1981 until 1989. On 5 September 1992, John exchanged nuptials with American model Elaine Irwin.

Nonetheless, they separated in 2010 and finalized their divorce on 12 August 2010 after 18 years of marriage. Mellencamp has also been in relationships with actress Meg Ryan, supermodel Christie Brinkley, and skincare expert Jamie Sherrill.

Does John Mellencamp have children?

Mellencamp has five kids from his three marriages: daughter Michelle from his marriage to Esterline, daughters Justice and Teddi Jo from his marriage to Victoria, and sons Speck and Hud from his union with Elaine.

For three seasons, his daughter Teddi was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

John Mellencamp’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John has an estimated net worth of $30 million in 2023. His primary source of income is his successful 47-year-old musical career.

Social media presence

Singer John Mellencamp at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island during Farm Aid 30 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: UGC

The songster commands a huge online following. He has 1.2 million Facebook followers and 112.5k followers on Twitter. In addition, John has 125k Instagram followers as of 20 September 2023.

Priscilla Esterline led a private lifestyle despite her ex-husband’s prominence. She died under unclear circumstances, leaving behind a daughter who was 42 at the time of her death.

READ ALSO: Wandile Bozwana’s biography: What happened to the South African tycoon?

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Wandile Bozwana, a South African business mogul who built his fortune acquiring government contracts.

Sadly, news about his death made headlines in 2015, shocking Mzansi to its core. He was shot nine times while travelling from Johannesburg to Pretoria with his business associate, Mpho Baloyi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News