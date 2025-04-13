‘Muvhango’ Actress Mulisa Mudau Wants to Be the Next Miss SA
- South African actress, Mulisa Mudau, recently revealed that she has entered the Miss SA 2025 competition
- The Muvhango actress posted a video of her audition on social media where she shared her reasons for entering
- Fans of the Tshivenda-speaking actress took to her audition video to wish her luck and applaud her bravery
Popular Muvhango actress Mulisa Mudau surprised her fans this week when she revealed that she has entered the Miss South Africa competition 2025.
Mudau is the second South African actress to enter the Miss SA competition this week after Umjolo: My Beginning star Nirvana Nokwe.
The rising star who's been acting in Muvhango for 7 years reveals in an interview with Daily Sun that being part of the SABC2's soapie has been a dream come true.
The talented actress took to her TikTok account this past week to share her audition tape and asked South Africans to vote for her.
She captioned her video: "My skin is my pride. My strength. My power. I’m here to shatter ceilings, challenge colourism and celebrate every shade of beauty. This mission is bigger than me, it’s for every woman who’s ever been told she’s ‘too dark.’ Our diversity is our strength."
Fans and friends of the Muvhango actress respond to her Miss SA video
Thandululo replied:
"We no longer know who to vote for."
Phophi Jennifer wrote:
"Limpopo please stand up!"
CA Ne SSA replied:
"Chocolate and caramel whuuuwii."
Zee_mashimane responded:
"Kusho ukuthi I’ll vote for everyone. You are beautiful."
odrien3backupaccount said:
"Limpopo where are you? Let's support one of our own. We are voting."
user5699174633578 wrote:
"I see it’s Mulisa na Andani in Miss SA this year. Miss SA i kho teya u humela hayani nanwaha."
thembahani0 said:
"Beautiful girl and a relevant message. Someone should tell our sisters they don't need to bleach their beautiful melanin to fit in. The super gorgeous dark Khanyi Mbau had space in this in this industry."
Mulanga said:
"My miss South Africa 2025, let’s get this."
Amukelani Maluleke wrote:
"Actually, the whole of Limpopo we are standing up."
TS-Shaz replied:
"Number 5 from Limpopo aaai. The tittle should go to Limpopo."
Muvhango star Innomm replied:
"Get it baby! We’re with you till the crown comes home."
@therealmsp_dj said:
"We are behind you my babe. It’s ours this year."
Muvhango actress @mulangahh wrote:
"Ohhh my love! Go and be great I’m rooting for you."
@MissSaGrouopie replied:
"I am wishing you all the best, beautiful."
@SeakamelaCharles replied:
"This is timely relevant and a unique advocacy."
@onaleronaIGSA responded:
"Oh, damn she's gorgeous! #MulisaForMissSA. Sasolburg we up!"
Chidimma withdraws from Miss SA
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Nigerian-South African beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA pageant.
Adetshina turned social media upside down when she withdrew from the Miss SA competition two days before the formal event.
This was after the Department of Home Affairs unveiled that Chidimma's mother likely committed identity fraud on an innocent South African woman.
