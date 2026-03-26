Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has spoken up about the arrest of 12 senior police officials in the Medicare 24 tender scandal

The Independent Directorate Against Corruption carried out the arrests along with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the case had exposed serious weaknesses in internal controls

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Senzo Mchunu said the investigation began in 2024 and warned that further arrests were expected. Image: CHRISTIAN VELCICH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the arrest of 12 police officers linked to the R360 million Medicare 24 contract awarded to alleged tender kingpin Vusimuzi Matlala was only the beginning of a wider crackdown.

Arrests were not a result of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

According to the Mail & Guardian, on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, Mchunu, who is currently on special leave, said the arrests were not a result of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's 6 July 2025 media briefing or testimony before the Madlanga Commission. He said the matter originated from an article he read on 20 March 2024 detailing allegations of tender fraud involving Matlala's company, Medicare 24. He then raised concerns with National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, who indicated that supply chain officials had deemed the contract compliant.

Mchunu said he convened a closed meeting with senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officials from supply chain management and internal audit divisions four days later. While supply chain officials maintained there were no irregularities, internal auditors flagged concerns and confirmed an investigation was underway. He said he subsequently instructed that no payments be made until the probe was finalised. The contract was later cancelled after findings indicated it had been awarded unlawfully.

Twelve senior police officers and a Medicare 24 director were arrested. Image: XFactor079/X

Source: Twitter

12 senior cops arrested

Twelve senior police officers and a Medicare 24 director were arrested on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, in connection with the contract. The Independent Directorate Against Corruption carried out the arrests; it operates under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Matlala is alleged to have bribed senior police officials and cultivated influence among top SAPS generals through money, gifts and favours to secure lucrative contracts.

Much of the information about the alleged network emerged during hearings at the Madlanga Commission, which is probing corruption, political interference and criminality within the criminal justice system. Mchunu maintained that his intervention, together with the work of the anti-corruption unit, halted the contract process. He said the investigation began in 2024 and warned that further arrests were expected.

He was placed on special leave after Mkhwanazi alleged that the disbandment of the task team was intended to protect a so-called "Big Five" cartel allegedly led by Matlala. SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the case had exposed serious weaknesses in internal controls. She said the situation highlighted gaps in oversight and acknowledged that authorities had failed to prevent a contractor with a significant criminal background from securing a major police contract.

Masemola to face criminal charges over Vusimuzi Matlala’s R360 million Medicare24 tender

Briefly News also reported that National Police Commissioner, Major General Fannie Masemola, will have to appear before a court on 21 April 2026.

General Masemola was served with a summons on the same day that 12 officers appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Source: Briefly News