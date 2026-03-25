GAUTENG – Major General Fannie Masemola will face criminal charges in relation to Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala's Medicare24 tender.

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Fannie Masemola will face criminal charges over the R360 million SAPS tender linked to Vusimuzi Matlala. Image: Central News

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News24 reported that the National Police Commissioner was served with a warrant on 25 March 2026 to secure his appearance before court. Twelve police officers, including some Brigadiers, were arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on 24 March 2026.

They were arrested over the controversial R360 million tender by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The tender was awarded to Medicare 24 Tshwane District (Pty) Ltd, a company owned by Cat Matlala. SAPS paid out approximately R50 million before the tender was eventually cancelled over a year later.

In total, 16 accused face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Why will General Masemola face criminal charges?

According to the publication, General Masemola will face charges related to his alleged flouting of the Public Finance Management Act. He is scheduled to appear in court on 21 April 2026.

Source: Briefly News