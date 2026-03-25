Matipandile Sotheni has made another appearance in the Brakpan Magistrate's Court in connection with Witness D's murder

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's Witness D, who was identified as Marius van der Merwe, was murdered in December 2025

Sotheni, a former Special Task Force member, told the judge that he wanted to assist the court with information

Matipandile Sotheni told the court that he had nothing to do with the death of Witness D, Marius Van Der Merwe. Image: @officialtwinny

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Matipandile Sotheni has denied that he’s responsible for the murder of Witness D, Marius van der Merwe.

Sotheni, a former Special Task Force member, was arrested on Saturday, 14 March 2026, in Johannesburg in connection with the murder of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness.

Van der Merwe was gunned down outside his Brakpan home on 5 December 2025. He was killed a month after he testified at the Commission about corruption at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

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Sotheni denies killing van der Merwe

During a brief appearance before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court, Sotheni denied being involved in the murder. He made the comments after the matter was postponed to 14 May 2026. Despite not being given permission to speak by the magistrate, Sotheni still addressed the court.

A defiant Sotheni claimed that he wanted to assist the court, saying that he had nothing to do with the case.

“The allegations against me, I deny them completely,” he said.

He also complained that he had not seen the lawyer before, and the lawyer had not taken his statement or instructions but was making decisions for him.

Sotheni also vented that his name was painted all over social media and his matter was postponed until May, even though he had done nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, according to the SABC, the NPA says that they believe they have arrested the correct person.

Who Is Matipandile Sotheni?

The man accused of killing “Witness D” in the high-profile murder case of Marius van der Merwe has been identified as 41-year-old former police officer Matipandile Sotheni.

Sotheni's background in the elite police unit and previous legal fights with SAPS are now back in the spotlight. According to reports, Sotheni joined the police’s Special Task Force, one of the country’s most specialised tactical units, in 2010.

Sotheni later alleged that his relationship with the unit’s leadership deteriorated because he acted as a union representative. According to his claims, he was pushed out of the unit and bullied by the head of the Special Task Force for challenging management. e resigned from the South African Police Service in 2019.

Following his resignation, Sotheni reportedly worked in the private security industry.

Marius van der Merwe's family speaks out

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Marius van der Merwe’s family spoke out about the arrest of one suspect for the murder of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness.

Van der Merwe's sister, Natasha, explained how the family was dealing with his death and how their lives had changed since his murder.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, explained why police did not provide the family with information about the arrest.

Source: Briefly News