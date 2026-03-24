Thabo Bester made his latest appearance before the High Court in Johannesburg on 24 March 2026

The convicted rapist and murderer was questioned about what he wanted to tell Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

Social media weighed in on the mini interview that Bester gave, sharing mixed reactions to his comments

Thabo Bester has discussed what he planned to tell Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Swaziland Democratic News

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Thabo Bester has claimed that he had evidence he wanted to present before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, but they were too scared.

The convicted murderer and rapist made the statement after his appearance at the High Court in Johannesburg. Bester, who was representing himself, launched an urgent application to be re-classified as a remanded detainee. The court has reserved judgment on his application challenging the charge of escaping from custody.

Bester has argued that his constitutional rights were being violated, saying that it must be proven in a court of law that he did escape from custody.

Bester claims to have evidence against executives

Following his appearance, eNCA’s Silindelo Sebata managed to question Bester inside the court building, asking what he wanted to tell the Ad Hoc Committee. Bester recently requested to testify before the Committee, but his request was ultimately denied.

In response to Sebata’s question, Bester claimed that the Parliamentarians were too scared to have him there.

“I have certain evidence about certain executives right now, and they don’t want me because they are scared that it will cause drama, he claimed.

He added that he did state the reasons he wanted to be there. Sebata also asked what he was doing in Tanzania, to which he laughed and replied that he was on holiday.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022 by faking his death in a cell fire. On 8 April 2023, he was arrested by Tanzanian authorities in Arusha, Tanzania, along with Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Bester, however, maintains that he did not escape.

South Africans react to Bester’s claims

Social media users weighed in on Bester’s comments, with some astounded by his cheeky quip about being on holiday.

@anele_masondo noted:

“This guy seems very relaxed and not worried at all.”

@Sbudamoore suggested:

“They will never let this guy speak. He will bury them alive. Many will go down.”

@matiase_cynthia stated:

“I have never met a man who loves attention so much.”

@bushwick24 said:

“This country is a joke, turning a murderer and rapist into a celebrity. I guess life is so cheap in South Africa.”

@DuncanWho noted:

“Holiday while hiding your face.”

@MJNcubeAssocts asked:

“Who's buying drip for this guy?”

@StarJay_23 added:

“Holiday? Some people can lie, neh.”

@endofthasummer_ urged:

“Stop giving this murderer airtime and attention.”

@Pole1803 stated:

“On a holiday after escaping prison. What a pathetic and disgusting man.”

What you need to know about Thabo Bester's case

Bester is unhappy with prison conditions

Briefly News reported that Bester expressed unhappiness with his conditions behind bars ahead of his upcoming trial.

The convicted murderer and rapist is currently incarcerated in Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility's C-Max section.

South Africans shared their thoughts on social media about Bester's application and his complaints about prison.

Source: Briefly News