Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has reportedly been moved from Kokstad’s supermax prison back to Kgosi Mampuru II in Pretoria

The alleged move follows months of legal challenges, with Bester arguing that his placement in Kokstad limited access to his legal team and affected his trial preparation

Previous court rulings dismissed his bid to be relocated, citing security considerations

Thabo Bester has reportedly been moved from Kokstad’s supermax prison back to Kgosi Mampuru II in Pretoria. Image: Mlungisi Louw/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has allegedly been transferred from the Ebongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad back to Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.

Journalist Sihle Mavuso, who posted the development on his X account. Authorities have yet to officially confirm the reported move.

Bester’s alleged return to Pretoria follows months of legal challenges after he was transferred to the high-security Kokstad facility earlier this year.

Legal battles over prison transfer

Bester was moved from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he had been held for nearly three years, to the supermax prison in January 2026, in a decision correctional services said was based on security considerations.

However, Bester’s legal team strongly opposed the transfer, arguing it was unlawful and infringed on his constitutional rights.

His lawyers told the courts that the move made it difficult for him to consult with his legal representatives, who are based in Gauteng, and hampered his ability to prepare for ongoing court proceedings linked to his dramatic 2022 prison escape.

They further argued that the distance between Kokstad and Pretoria created logistical and financial barriers, limiting meaningful consultation and potentially prejudicing his right to a fair trial.

Court dismisses urgent bid

Despite these arguments, the Pretoria High Court earlier this month dismissed Bester’s urgent application to be moved out of the Kokstad supermax facility.

The court found no procedural unfairness in the Department of Correctional Services’ decision and ruled that inmate transfers for security reasons are lawful and do not require prior consultation.

Officials also maintained that Bester could still access his legal team through visits or virtual consultations, and that his placement in a supermax prison was justified given his high-profile escape history.

Source: Briefly News